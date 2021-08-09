Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Wacker Neuson SE
  News
  Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/09 06:16:03 am
25.15 EUR   -3.34%
06:03aDGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information
DJ
03:39aWACKER NEUSON : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03:21aWACKER NEUSON : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

08/09/2021 | 06:03am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. 
b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 
1052 
Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-09 / 12:02 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wacker Neuson SE, Munich 
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 
sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 18 
In the period from August 2, 2021 up to and including August 6, 2021 a total of 40,500 shares were acquired as part of 
the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 
2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. 
The total number of shares repurchased in the period from August 2, 2021 up to and including 
August 6, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows: 
Date            Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) 
August 02, 2021                                  9,000                            25.64000   230,760.00 
August 03, 2021                                  9,000                            25.64196   230,777.62 
August 04, 2021                                  8,500                            26.16800   222,428.00 
August 05, 2021                                  5,626                            26.33840   148,179.84 
August 06, 2021                                  8,374                            25.96419   217,424.10

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,137,400 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, August 9, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Wacker Neuson SE 
              Preußenstr. 41 
              80809 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.wackerneusongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224971 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)

All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
01:02aWACKER NEUSON SE : Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increa..
EQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accomp..
DJ
08/02DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/26DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/26WACKER NEUSON SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/22WACKER NEUSON : Groundbreaking ceremony for new logistics center in Reichertshof..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
Financials
Sales 2021 1 794 M 2 109 M 2 109 M
Net income 2021 103 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 189 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 797 M 2 113 M 2 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,02 €
Average target price 29,60 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE48.60%2 113
PACCAR, INC.-7.23%27 788
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.38%26 609
EPIROC AB (PUBL)167.29%26 553
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.49%24 294
KOMATSU LTD.-2.48%23 546