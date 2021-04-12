DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information 2021-04-12 / 16:49 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wacker Neuson SE, Munich WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012 Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 2 In the period from April 6, 2021 up to and including April 9, 2021 a total of 66,713 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. The total number of shares repurchased in the period from April 6, 2021 up to and including April 9, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows: Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) April 06, 2021 17,605 20.99803 369,670.30 April 07, 2021 16,395 20.61669 338,010.70 April 08, 2021 17,410 20.29274 353,296.60 April 09, 2021 15,303 20.69598 316,710.60

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 85,713 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, April 12, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

