WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

04/12/2021 | 10:51am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. 
b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 
1052 
Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information 
2021-04-12 / 16:49 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wacker Neuson SE, Munich 
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 
sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 2 
In the period from April 6, 2021 up to and including April 9, 2021 a total of 66,713 shares were acquired as part of 
the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 
2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. 
The total number of shares repurchased in the period from April 6, 2021 up to and including April 9, 2021 daily, the 
volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows: 
Date           Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) 
April 06, 2021                                 17,605                            20.99803   369,670.30 
April 07, 2021                                 16,395                            20.61669   338,010.70 
April 08, 2021                                 17,410                            20.29274   353,296.60 
April 09, 2021                                 15,303                            20.69598   316,710.60

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 85,713 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, April 12, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Wacker Neuson SE 
              Preußenstr. 41 
              80809 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.wackerneusongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1183710 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

