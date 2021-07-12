Log in
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

07/12/2021 | 08:47am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. 
b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 
1052 
Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information 
2021-07-12 / 14:46 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Wacker Neuson SE, Munich 
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012 
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 
sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 
Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 14 
In the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021 a total of 48,000 shares were acquired as part of the 
Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 
pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission 
Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. 
The total number of shares repurchased in the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including 
July 9, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows: 
Date          Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) 
July 05, 2021                                 10,800                            25.00523   270,056.48 
July 06, 2021                                  9,750                            25.04000   244,140.00 
July 07, 2021                                  9,669                            24.73939   239,205.20 
July 08, 2021                                  7,881                            24.35586   191,948.50 
July 09, 2021                                  9,900                            24.71355   244,664.18

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 939,900 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, July 12, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Wacker Neuson SE 
              Preußenstr. 41 
              80809 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.wackerneusongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1217841 2021-07-12

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

