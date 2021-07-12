DGAP-CMS : Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information 2021-07-12 / 14:46 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wacker Neuson SE, Munich WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012 Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 14 In the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021 a total of 48,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. The total number of shares repurchased in the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows: Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) July 05, 2021 10,800 25.00523 270,056.48 July 06, 2021 9,750 25.04000 244,140.00 July 07, 2021 9,669 24.73939 239,205.20 July 08, 2021 7,881 24.35586 191,948.50 July 09, 2021 9,900 24.71355 244,664.18

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 939,900 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/ 1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, July 12, 2021

Munich, July 12, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE The Executive Board

