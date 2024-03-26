Wacker Neuson SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of light construction equipment and compact construction machines. The Company operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers internal and external vibrators, converters trowels, rebar technology, rammers, rollers and vibratory plates, electric breakers, pumps and generators. The Compact equipment portfolio includes excavators, wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, telescopic handlers, four-wheel and track dumpers. The Services segment includes rental services and after-sale activities, such as repair and the provision of spare parts. The Company's products are mainly designed for construction and agricultural industries, gardening, landscaping and industrial firms, as well as recycling companies and municipal bodies. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.