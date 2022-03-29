Wacker Neuson : Conference Call FY 2021

Wacker Neuson Group -
Full Year 2021 Conference Call
Dr. Karl Tragl (CEO), Christoph Burkhard (CFO)
March 29, 2022
Q4 and FY 2021 at a glance
Sales 16% above previous year, massive supply chain disruptions prevent stronger growthProfitability shaped by positive volume effect and strict cost control; Supply chains impact productivity
1 Free cash flow before fixed-term financial investments in the amount of EUR 115m for FY 2021, thereof EUR 15m in Q4.
(FY 2020: EUR 15m)
Strong cash generation,
NWC ratio within the strategic target range of ≤ 30%; positive net cash positionSupply chains and pricing dynamics remain biggest challenges
Europe exceeding pre-crisis levels of 2019
[€ m]
+15%
79%
1,477.5
1,379.0
1,289.7
of Group sales1
18%
of Group sales1
[€ m]
459.5
+22%
270.4
328.6
2019
2020
AMERICAS
2021
1 FY 2020: Americas 17%; Europe 80%; APAC 3%.
2019
2020
EUROPE
3%
2021
of Group sales1
[€ m]
+8%
2019
APAC
