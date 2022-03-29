Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Neuson SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wacker Neuson : Conference Call FY 2021

03/29/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wacker Neuson Group -

Full Year 2021 Conference Call

Dr. Karl Tragl (CEO), Christoph Burkhard (CFO)

March 29, 2022

Agenda

Nobody is perfect, but a team can be!

Q4 and FY 2021 at a glance

Q4/21

FY 21

Sales 16% above previous year, massive supply chain disruptions prevent stronger growthProfitability shaped by positive volume effect and strict cost control; Supply chains impact productivity

1 Free cash flow before fixed-term financial investments in the amount of EUR 115m for FY 2021, thereof EUR 15m in Q4.

(FY 2020: EUR 15m)

Strong cash generation,

NWC ratio within the strategic target range of ≤ 30%; positive net cash positionSupply chains and pricing dynamics remain biggest challenges

Europe exceeding pre-crisis levels of 2019

[€ m]

+15%

79%

1,477.5

1,379.0

1,289.7

of Group sales1

18%

of Group sales1

[€ m]

459.5

+22%

270.4

328.6

2019

2020

AMERICAS

2021

1 FY 2020: Americas 17%; Europe 80%; APAC 3%.

2019

2020

EUROPE

3%

2021

of Group sales1

[€ m]

62.6

60.1

55.4

2020

+8%

2019

APAC

2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wacker Neuson SE published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
01:07aWacker Neuson Group with clear rise in revenue and profitability
EQ
03/24WACKER NEUSON SE : Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend payout of EUR 0...
EQ
03/15WACKER NEUSON : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/14Wacker Neuson strengthens its concrete technology business through Enar Group acquisiti..
EQ
03/14Wacker Neuson SE agreed to acquire Enarco S.A.
CI
02/28WACKER NEUSON : underlines growth ambitions
PU
02/21WACKER NEUSON : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
02/14WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/10WACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/09WACKER NEUSON : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 866 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
Net income 2021 123 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 128 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 1 352 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,88 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE-21.24%1 484
PACCAR, INC.1.18%30 933
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.69%23 462
KOMATSU LTD.11.71%23 310
KUBOTA CORPORATION-8.58%22 956
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-0.88%22 782