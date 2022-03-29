Wacker Neuson : Conference Call FY 2021

Wacker Neuson Group -

Full Year 2021 Conference Call

Dr. Karl Tragl (CEO), Christoph Burkhard (CFO)

March 29, 2022

Agenda

Nobody is perfect, but a team can be!

Q4 and FY 2021 at a glance

Q4/21

FY 21

Sales 16% above previous year, massive supply chain disruptions prevent stronger growthProfitability shaped by positive volume effect and strict cost control; Supply chains impact productivity

1 Free cash flow before fixed-term financial investments in the amount of EUR 115m for FY 2021, thereof EUR 15m in Q4.

(FY 2020: EUR 15m)

Strong cash generation,

NWC ratio within the strategic target range of ≤ 30%; positive net cash positionSupply chains and pricing dynamics remain biggest challenges

Europe exceeding pre-crisis levels of 2019

[€ m]

+15%

79%

1,477.5

1,379.0

1,289.7

of Group sales1

18%

of Group sales1

[€ m]

459.5

+22%

270.4

328.6

2019

2020

AMERICAS

2021

1 FY 2020: Americas 17%; Europe 80%; APAC 3%.

2019

2020

EUROPE

3%

2021

of Group sales1

[€ m]

62.6 60.1 55.4 2020

+8%

2019

APAC