Wacker Neuson Group: strong revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2023 – focus on Strategy 2030



Despite a difficult second half of the year, Group revenue rose again by 17.9 percent to EUR 2,654.9 million

EBIT increased by 35.4 percent to EUR 273.2 million with EBIT margin at 10.3 percent

Dividend proposal: EUR 1.15 per eligible share – this represents an attractive dividend yield of 6.3 percent based on the closing price in 2023

Fiscal 2024 is forecast to be a year of consolidation with lower revenue expected in the EUR 2,400 to 2,600 million range with an EBIT margin between 8.0 and 9.0 percent Munich, March 26, 2024 – The Wacker Neuson Group again enjoyed strong growth in fiscal 2023, managing to increase profitability simultaneously. Although the economy weakened progressively, with challenges ramping up as the year progressed, the Wacker Neuson Group was still able to achieve profitable growth and reached the targets announced most recently. Revenue rose sharply by 17.9 percent to EUR 2,654.9 million (2022: EUR 2,252.4 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased even faster at 35.4 percent and reached EUR 273.2 million (2022: EUR 201.8 million). At 10.3 percent, the EBIT margin was higher than the previous year’s level (2022: 9.0 percent). This performance puts the Wacker Neuson Group firmly on track to achieve its Strategy 2030. Aligned with ten strategic levers, execution of this strategy is expected to deliver a revenue of EUR 4 billion and an EBIT margin of more than 11 percent in the long term. “Fiscal 2023 began with dynamic growth, which increasingly gave way to downward trends across many sectors of the economy in the second half of the year. Once more, our global teams demonstrated that our experienced and motivated employees are able to achieve extraordinary results for Wacker Neuson Group in challenging times. And all of this against the backdrop of celebrations for our 175th anniversary. This solid foundation will also keep us on course with our Strategy 2030 in the long term. Even though the underlying economic conditions are very uncertain at the start of 2024, we feel well positioned. We will use this year to further improve structures and flexibility, increase efficiency and actively prepare the next stage of growth,” explains Dr. Karl Tragl, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group. Dividend proposal to the AGM The Wacker Neuson Group has adopted an attractive shareholder remuneration policy to ensure that shareholders enjoy a steady and appropriate share of the company’s profit. The dividend policy provides for a payout per share amounting to between 40 and 60 percent of earnings per share. At the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of EUR 1.15 (2022: EUR 1.00) per eligible share. This corresponds to around 42.1 percent (2022: 47.6 percent) of the earnings per share and represents an attractive dividend yield of 6.3 percent based on the closing price in 2023 (2022: 6.1 percent). Fiscal 2023 results in detail Double-digit growth – breakdown of revenue by region: Revenue in Europe (EMEA) increased by 18.3 percent to EUR 2,022.4 million (2022: EUR 1,709.9 million). Growth in the region was mainly driven by the Group’s home market of Germany as well as the sizeable construction equipment markets in France and Switzerland. On the product side, large stretches of the year saw strong demand for Kramer- and Weidemann-branded compact equipment for the agricultural sector – a market that is less sensitive to economic cycles by comparison. The EMEA region’s share of total revenue increased slightly to 76.2 percent (2022: 75.9 percent), thus solidifying its position as the Group’s biggest sales market. Once again, double-digit growth was recorded in the Americas region in the fiscal year under review with a 21.2 percent increase to EUR 556.5 million (2022: EUR 459.1 million). In particular, the individual markets of the USA and Canada were the major growth drivers in the region, with strong demand recorded across all sales channels. The region’s share of total revenue increased once more to 21.0 percent (2022: 20.4 percent). At EUR 76.0 million, revenue in Asia-Pacific fell by 8.9 percent in fiscal 2023 (2022: EUR 83.4 million). While Australia again powered growth in the region, this was not sufficient to offset the decline in revenue in other markets, particularly China. Overall, the region thus accounted for 2.9 percent of the Group’s total revenue (2022: 3.7 percent).

1 Before cash inflow in the amount of EUR 130.0 million in fiscal 2022. Management call and webcast A management call and webcast for institutional investors, analysts and members of the press is scheduled for March 26, 2024 at 1 p.m. CET to present the 2023 results, followed by a Q&A session. Registration for the event is possible after contacting ir@wackerneuson.com. A replay will be available later on the Wacker Neuson Group website. Contact: Wacker Neuson SE Peer Schlinkmann Investor Relations Preussenstrasse 41 80809 Munich, Germany Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823 ir@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com The Wacker Neuson Group's complete annual report for fiscal 2023 is available at the following link: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/group/press-and-news

About the Wacker Neuson Group: The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,600 people worldwide. In fiscal 2023, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.7 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

