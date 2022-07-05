Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Neuson SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:20 2022-07-05 am EDT
16.44 EUR   -2.66%
10:31aWACKER NEUSON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15Wacker Neuson Wins Long-term Deal to Manufacture Excavators for John Deere
MT
06/14WACKER NEUSON SE : Wacker Neuson strengthens Americas business through long-term agreement with John Deere for mini and compact excavators
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wacker Neuson SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/05/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2022 / 16:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Wacker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order to purchase up to 150,000 shares at a price of up to EUR 18.00 per share in the period from July 1, 2022 to July 9, 2022

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76653  05.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
10:31aWACKER NEUSON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15Wacker Neuson Wins Long-term Deal to Manufacture Excavators for John Deere
MT
06/14WACKER NEUSON SE : Wacker Neuson strengthens Americas business through long-term agreement..
EQ
06/14WACKER NEUSON SE : Wacker Neuson Group and John Deere have reached long-term agreement for..
EQ
06/14Wacker Neuson SE and John Deere Have Reached Long-Term Agreement for Mini and Compact E..
CI
06/06WACKER NEUSON SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/03WACKER NEUSON SE : Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves dividend of EUR 0.9..
EQ
06/03Wacker Neuson SE Approves Dividend Payout
CI
06/01Wacker Neuson SE completed the acquisition of Enarco S.A.
CI
05/11WACKER NEUSON : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 026 M 2 113 M 2 113 M
Net income 2022 121 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 506
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,89 €
Average target price 30,75 €
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE-33.08%1 198
PACCAR, INC.-6.08%28 819
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-23.32%21 250
KOMATSU LTD.11.53%20 927
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.88%18 739
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-29.82%18 006