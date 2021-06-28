Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

Wacker Neuson SE, Munich

WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 12

In the period from June 21, 2021 up to and including June 25, 2021 a total of 55,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from June 21, 2021 up to and including

June 25, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) June 21, 2021 15,750 24.05206 378,820.00 June 22, 2021 10,250 24.18585 247,905.00 June 23, 2021 10,000 24.20400 242,040.00 June 24, 2021 10,000 24.34800 243,480.00 June 25, 2021 9,000 24.59847 221,386.24

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 840,900 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, June 28, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE

The Executive Board