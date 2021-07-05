Log in
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/05 08:07:02 am
25.01 EUR   +0.04%
Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

07/05/2021 | 07:32am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE / Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

05.07.2021 / 13:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE, Munich
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 13

In the period from June 28, 2021 up to and including July 2, 2021 a total of 51,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from June 28, 2021 up to and including
July 2, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
June 28, 2021 9,500 24.38347 231,642.92
June 29, 2021 9,500 24.37376 231,550.70
June 30, 2021 12,500 23.98560 299,820.00
July 01, 2021 9,500 24.44421 232,220.00
July 02, 2021 10,000 25.23400 252,340.00
 

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 891,900 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, July 5, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE
The Executive Board


05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215312  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215312&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
