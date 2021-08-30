Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

Wacker Neuson SE, Munich
WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 21
In the period from August 23, 2021 up to and including August 27, 2021 a total of 46,030 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total number of shares repurchased in the period from August 23, 2021 up to and including
August 27, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
|Date
|Total no of repurchased shares (piece)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|Volume (EUR)
|August 23, 2021
|9,530
|25.27482
|240,869.00
|August 24, 2021
|9,500
|25.52104
|242,449.92
|August 25, 2021
|9,500
|25.79684
|245,070.00
|August 26, 2021
|9,000
|25.57833
|230,205.00
|August 27, 2021
|8,500
|25.85000
|219,725.00
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,273,900 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:
https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback
Munich, August 30, 2021
Wacker Neuson SE
The Executive Board