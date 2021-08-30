Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

Wacker Neuson SE, Munich

WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 21

In the period from August 23, 2021 up to and including August 27, 2021 a total of 46,030 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from August 23, 2021 up to and including

August 27, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) August 23, 2021 9,530 25.27482 240,869.00 August 24, 2021 9,500 25.52104 242,449.92 August 25, 2021 9,500 25.79684 245,070.00 August 26, 2021 9,000 25.57833 230,205.00 August 27, 2021 8,500 25.85000 219,725.00

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,273,900 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, August 30, 2021

Wacker Neuson SE

The Executive Board