    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:59 2022-07-25 pm EDT
18.38 EUR   +0.80%
07/12European Commission Clears Sequello's Purchase by Porr, Umdasch, Wacker Neuson
MT
07/05WACKER NEUSON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15Wacker Neuson Wins Long-term Deal to Manufacture Excavators for John Deere
MT
Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT for the second quarter to be above consensus; earnings guidance narrowed to the range between 9.0 and 10.0 percent

07/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson expects EBIT for the second quarter to be above consensus; earnings guidance narrowed to the range between 9.0 and 10.0 percent

25-Jul-2022 / 19:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Wacker Neuson expects EBIT for the second quarter to be above consensus; earnings guidance narrowed to the range between 9.0 and 10.0 percent

Munich, July 25, 2022 – The Wacker Neuson Group expects Group revenue for Q2 2022 to amount to approx. EUR 548.1 million based on preliminary unaudited figures (Q2/21: EUR 494.3 million). This is in line with the analyst consensus collected for the company by an external service provider (consensus: EUR 546.1 million). Preliminary figures place profit before interest and tax (EBIT) below the previous year at approx. EUR 48.3 million, but at the same time significantly above market expectations (consensus: EUR 43.2 million, Q2/21: EUR 56.5 million). The EBIT margin is expected to amount to 8.8 percent and therefore also significantly above market expectations (consensus: 7.9 percent; Q2/21: 11.4 percent).

Continuing high procurement expenses for materials, energy and shipping placed pressure on the gross margin also in the second quarter. Rework efforts on the machines required as a result of overstretched supply chains additionally had negative impacts on plant productivity. In contrast, higher sales volumes and the only slight increase in sales, research and development, and administrative expenses had a positive effect on earnings, but could not fully compensate for the negative effects on gross profit.

The difficult supply chain situation and the sustained pressure on prices for materials, energy and transportation are expected to continue to have a negative impact on the earnings performance in the second half of the year. By contrast, the price increases implemented should have a noticeably positive impact on profitability from the third quarter onwards.

Taking into consideration the development of business to date, the prevailing conditions and the opportunities and risks the Wacker Neuson Group faces, the Executive Board has narrowed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. The EBIT margin is now expected to lie between 9.0 and 10.0 percent (previous guidance for the EBIT margin: 9.0 to 10.5 percent). This includes the possibility of a one-off contribution to earnings in the very low double-digit million euro range from the sale of assets no longer required for future operations. Revenue is projected to remain unchanged in the range between EUR 1,900 and 2,100 million.

The Group will publish the final results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 9, 2022.

Explanations of the indicators used here can be found from page 148 onwards in the 2021 Wacker Neuson Group Annual Report.

 

Your contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Susanne Rizzo

Manager Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich, Germany

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1261

susanne.rizzo@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

 

25-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405483

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1405483  25-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 026 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
Net income 2022 121 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 1 240 M 1 266 M 1 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 506
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,23 €
Average target price 30,75 €
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE-27.77%1 268
PACCAR, INC.-4.00%29 459
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.67%21 550
KOMATSU LTD.10.73%20 711
KUBOTA CORPORATION-11.42%19 788
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.87%19 376