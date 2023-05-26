Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Neuson SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  16:37:53 26/05/2023 BST
21.58 EUR   +1.05%
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng press release en
PU
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng voting results en
PU
01:02pWacker Neuson SE AGM approves dividend increase following successful fiscal 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wacker Neuson : Wng press release en

05/26/2023 | 04:12pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate News

Wacker Neuson SE AGM approves dividend increase following successful fiscal 2022

  • High level of approval for all items on the agenda
  • Dividend increase to 1.00 euros per share resolved

Munich, 26 May 2023 - Wacker Neuson SE, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, held its Annual General Meeting in Munich today. Having held the AGM in virtual form in previous years in line with pandemic legislation, this year was the first time again the company invited shareholders to attend a meeting in presence. In total, votes were cast for 82.4 percent of the Company's capital stock (2022: 81.9 percent).

In addition to the annually recurring voting items on the appropriation of net income, the formal approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the approval of the remuneration report, two amendments to the Articles of Association relating to holding the Annual General Meetings in virtual form were put to the vote.

"We continue to find ourselves in very turbulent times and an environment that is challenging in many respects. Nevertheless, the Wacker Neuson Group successfully continued its upward trend in 2022 despite difficult political and economic conditions," said CEO Dr. Karl Tragl, summarizing the past fiscal year in his address to shareholders. "However, the development in 2022 also shows that our company is very resilient to economic construction cycles due to its product mix. This is mainly due to the fact that our machines are used to a large extent on construction sites outside residential construction, for example in infrastructure modernization, landscaping and agriculture."

The proposal by the Executive and Supervisory Boards to increase the dividend and pay out a dividend of EUR 1.00 per eligible share for the past fiscal year met with a high level of approval during voting on the agenda items. This means that Wacker Neuson SE will continue to follow its dividend policy of distributing 40 to 60 percent of net profit to its shareholders, allowing them to participate appropriately in Group profit.

The other agenda items put to the vote also met with a high level of approval from shareholders and were adopted accordingly. Details of the voting results at today's Annual General Meeting will be made available later today at www.wackerneusongroup.com/hv.

Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Preußenstraße 41 80809 Munich

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-427

Mob. +49-(0)174-9091190 ingo.middelmenne@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com

1

Corporate News

About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,300 people worldwide. In fiscal 2022, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.25 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.

2

Disclaimer

Wacker Neuson SE published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 15:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng press release en
PU
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng voting results en
PU
01:02pWacker Neuson SE AGM approves dividend increase following successful fiscal 2022
EQ
05/16WACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
05/10WACKER NEUSON : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/09WACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/09Wacker Neuson will not be able to carry over momentum from first quarter
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 534 M 2 718 M 2 205 M
Net income 2023 198 M 212 M 172 M
Net Debt 2023 291 M 312 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,41x
Yield 2023 5,09%
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 557 M 1 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 301
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,35 €
Average target price 28,25 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE30.66%1 557
PACCAR, INC.6.76%37 085
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.92%24 546
KOMATSU LTD.18.36%23 015
EPIROC AB (PUBL)1.50%20 469
EXOR N.V.12.01%18 895
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer