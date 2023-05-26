Wacker Neuson : Wng press release en

Wacker Neuson SE AGM approves dividend increase following successful fiscal 2022

High level of approval for all items on the agenda

Dividend increase to 1.00 euros per share resolved

Munich, 26 May 2023 - Wacker Neuson SE, a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, held its Annual General Meeting in Munich today. Having held the AGM in virtual form in previous years in line with pandemic legislation, this year was the first time again the company invited shareholders to attend a meeting in presence. In total, votes were cast for 82.4 percent of the Company's capital stock (2022: 81.9 percent).

In addition to the annually recurring voting items on the appropriation of net income, the formal approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the approval of the remuneration report, two amendments to the Articles of Association relating to holding the Annual General Meetings in virtual form were put to the vote.

"We continue to find ourselves in very turbulent times and an environment that is challenging in many respects. Nevertheless, the Wacker Neuson Group successfully continued its upward trend in 2022 despite difficult political and economic conditions," said CEO Dr. Karl Tragl, summarizing the past fiscal year in his address to shareholders. "However, the development in 2022 also shows that our company is very resilient to economic construction cycles due to its product mix. This is mainly due to the fact that our machines are used to a large extent on construction sites outside residential construction, for example in infrastructure modernization, landscaping and agriculture."

The proposal by the Executive and Supervisory Boards to increase the dividend and pay out a dividend of EUR 1.00 per eligible share for the past fiscal year met with a high level of approval during voting on the agenda items. This means that Wacker Neuson SE will continue to follow its dividend policy of distributing 40 to 60 percent of net profit to its shareholders, allowing them to participate appropriately in Group profit.

The other agenda items put to the vote also met with a high level of approval from shareholders and were adopted accordingly. Details of the voting results at today's Annual General Meeting will be made available later today at www.wackerneusongroup.com/hv.

