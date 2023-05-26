Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Neuson SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  16:37:53 26/05/2023 BST
21.58 EUR   +1.05%
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng press release en
PU
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng voting results en
PU
01:02pWacker Neuson SE AGM approves dividend increase following successful fiscal 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wacker Neuson : Wng voting results en

05/26/2023 | 04:12pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wacker Neuson SE, Annual General Meeting, May 26, 2023

Voting Results:

Shares for

which valid

Approval

votes were

(in

Agenda item

cast

For

percent)

Against

2 - Resolution on the appropriation of the

57,770,314

57,767,222

99.99

3,092

retained earnings

3 - Resolution on the approval of the

actions of the members of the

57,672,594

57,664,134

99.99

8,460

Executive Board for fiscal 2022*

4 - Resolution on the approval of the

actions of the members of the

33,974,686

29,988,262

88.27

3,986,424

Supervisory Board for fiscal 2022*

5 - Resolution on the appointment of the

auditor for the annual financial

57,762,985

57,742,566

99.96

20,419

statements and consolidated financial

statements for fiscal 2023

6 - Resolution on the approval of the

compensation report for the financial

57,744,954

50,227,977

86.98

7,516,977

year 2022

7 - Resolution on the amendment of

section 16 of the Company's Articles of

57,762,955

54,184,041

93.80

3,578,914

Association to enable virtual

shareholders' meetings

8.1 - Resolution on the amendment of § 19

of the Articles of Association of the

56,586,877

54,598,855

96.49

1,988,022

Company concerning the chairmanship

of the Annual General Meeting

8.2 - Resolution on the amendment of § 20 of the Articles of Association of the

Company concerning the participation

56,691,054

43,529,048

76.78

13,162,006

of Supervisory Board members in the

Annual General Meeting

* Without shares that do not carry voting rights in accordance with Article 136 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich, Germany

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-427 ingo.middelmenne@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com

1

About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,300 people worldwide. In fiscal 2022, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.25 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.

2

Disclaimer

Wacker Neuson SE published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 15:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng press release en
PU
04:12pWacker Neuson : Wng voting results en
PU
01:02pWacker Neuson SE AGM approves dividend increase following successful fiscal 2022
EQ
05/16WACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until May 29, 2023
DP
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
05/10WACKER NEUSON : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/09WACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/09Wacker Neuson will not be able to carry over momentum from first quarter
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 534 M 2 718 M 2 205 M
Net income 2023 198 M 212 M 172 M
Net Debt 2023 291 M 312 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,41x
Yield 2023 5,09%
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 557 M 1 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 301
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,35 €
Average target price 28,25 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE30.66%1 557
PACCAR, INC.6.76%37 085
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.92%24 546
KOMATSU LTD.18.36%23 015
EPIROC AB (PUBL)1.50%20 469
EXOR N.V.12.01%18 895
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer