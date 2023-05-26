Wacker Neuson : Wng voting results en

Wacker Neuson SE, Annual General Meeting, May 26, 2023

Voting Results:

Shares for which valid Approval votes were (in Agenda item cast For percent) Against 2 - Resolution on the appropriation of the 57,770,314 57,767,222 99.99 3,092 retained earnings 3 - Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the 57,672,594 57,664,134 99.99 8,460 Executive Board for fiscal 2022* 4 - Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the 33,974,686 29,988,262 88.27 3,986,424 Supervisory Board for fiscal 2022* 5 - Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the annual financial 57,762,985 57,742,566 99.96 20,419 statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2023 6 - Resolution on the approval of the compensation report for the financial 57,744,954 50,227,977 86.98 7,516,977 year 2022 7 - Resolution on the amendment of section 16 of the Company's Articles of 57,762,955 54,184,041 93.80 3,578,914 Association to enable virtual shareholders' meetings 8.1 - Resolution on the amendment of § 19 of the Articles of Association of the 56,586,877 54,598,855 96.49 1,988,022 Company concerning the chairmanship of the Annual General Meeting

8.2 - Resolution on the amendment of § 20 of the Articles of Association of the

Company concerning the participation 56,691,054 43,529,048 76.78 13,162,006 of Supervisory Board members in the Annual General Meeting

* Without shares that do not carry voting rights in accordance with Article 136 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

