Wacker Neuson : Wng voting results en

Wacker Neuson SE, Annual General Meeting, May 26, 2023
Voting Results:
Shares for
which valid
Approval
votes were
(in
Agenda item
cast
For
percent)
Against
2 - Resolution on the appropriation of the
57,770,314
57,767,222
99.99
3,092
retained earnings
3 - Resolution on the approval of the
actions of the members of the
57,672,594
57,664,134
99.99
8,460
Executive Board for fiscal 2022*
4 - Resolution on the approval of the
actions of the members of the
33,974,686
29,988,262
88.27
3,986,424
Supervisory Board for fiscal 2022*
5 - Resolution on the appointment of the
auditor for the annual financial
57,762,985
57,742,566
99.96
20,419
statements and consolidated financial
statements for fiscal 2023
6 - Resolution on the approval of the
compensation report for the financial
57,744,954
50,227,977
86.98
7,516,977
year 2022
7 - Resolution on the amendment of
section 16 of the Company's Articles of
57,762,955
54,184,041
93.80
3,578,914
Association to enable virtual
shareholders' meetings
8.1 - Resolution on the amendment of § 19
of the Articles of Association of the
56,586,877
54,598,855
96.49
1,988,022
Company concerning the chairmanship
of the Annual General Meeting
8.2 - Resolution on the amendment of § 20 of the Articles of Association of the
Company concerning the participation
56,691,054
43,529,048
76.78
13,162,006
of Supervisory Board members in the
Annual General Meeting
* Without shares that do not carry voting rights in accordance with Article 136 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Contact:
Wacker Neuson SE
Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-427 ingo.middelmenne@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com
About the Wacker Neuson Group:
The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,300 people worldwide. In fiscal 2022, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.25 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.