Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wacker Neuson SE    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 06:21:05 am
16.995 EUR   +2.63%
06:05aWACKER NEUSON : expands Executive Board
EQ
09/04WACKER NEUSON : The boost for every construction site
PU
08/26WACKER NEUSON : Efficient Material Transport for Every Area of Application
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wacker Neuson : expands Executive Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Wacker Neuson SE expands Executive Board

23.09.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE expands Executive Board

  • Felix Bietenbeck takes on newly created position of COO
  • Executive Board extended from three to four members

Munich, September 23, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE has appointed Felix Bietenbeck as a new member to the Executive Board effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Bietenbeck will assume the newly created position of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The Supervisory Board has expanded the Executive Board in response to the Group's strong growth in recent years. "With our portfolio of innovative light and compact equipment, we have experienced dynamic growth over the past few years. We are delighted to win Mr. Bietenbeck to the Wacker Neuson Group, an experienced industry leader with proven operational expertise. This expansion of our Executive Board speaks to the growing number of leadership and organizational tasks required to make the most of emerging business opportunities," explains Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE.

Felix Bietenbeck (55) joins Wacker Neuson following a successful international career with the Continental Group. In his most recent role, he served as Executive Vice President responsible for Vehicle Dynamics, a business unit with around 10,000 employees and more than twenty production and development locations. Before this, he held various roles at Continental based in China, Mexico and Germany. In these positions, he played a key role in successfully shaping both growth and restructuring phases.

With Mr. Bietenbeck, the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE now has four members. In September 2017, Martin Lehner (CEO) was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board in addition to his role as CTO and COO. From October onwards, Mr. Bietenbeck will act as COO, while Mr. Lehner will focus even more on the Group's strategic direction and the further strengthening of its innovative drive. The functions entrusted to Alexander Greschner (CSO) and Wilfried Trepels (CFO) remain unchanged. "I am delighted about the appointment of Felix Bietenbeck as his long years of experience and expertise will add great value to our company. The expansion of the Executive Board is an important step in efforts to reorganize internal Group structures, which have been underway for some months now. The aim is to align our organization even more closely with the needs of our customers, eliminate redundant structures, streamline reporting lines and give even stronger momentum to our innovative capabilities," concludes Lehner.

Contact:
Christopher Helmreich
Head of Investor Relations
Wacker Neuson SE
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 427
christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com

About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,500 people worldwide. In fiscal 2019, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.9 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.


23.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1135597

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1135597  23.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
06:05aWACKER NEUSON : expands Executive Board
EQ
09/04WACKER NEUSON : The boost for every construction site
PU
08/26WACKER NEUSON : Efficient Material Transport for Every Area of Application
PU
08/24WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
08/13WACKER NEUSON : increases liquidity as a precautionary measure in uncertain econ..
EQ
08/06WACKER NEUSON : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/06WACKER NEUSON : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05WACKER NEUSON SE : Drop in revenue due to Covid-19 pandemic; EBIT and free cash ..
EQ
07/21WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
07/20WACKER NEUSON : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 620 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2020 51,7 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net Debt 2020 370 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 360 M 1 358 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 502
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,75 €
Last Close Price 16,56 €
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lehner Chief Executive Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Trepels Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Elvis Schwarzmair Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE-2.87%1 360
PACCAR, INC.4.10%28 502
KOMATSU LTD.-8.67%21 713
KUBOTA CORPORATION8.29%21 537
KNORR-BREMSE AG9.09%18 687
EPIROC AB10.14%16 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group