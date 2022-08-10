Wacoal : Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Performance during the First Quarter

Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Business Results Performance Overview of the Three Months ended June 30, 2022

(Millions of Yen) Previous Consolidated Current Consolidated Increased/(Decreased) from Cumulative First Cumulative First previous consolidated Quarter Quarter cumulative (From April 1, 2021 to (From April 1, 2022 to first quarter June 30, 2021) June 30, 2022) Amount Amount Amount % Revenue 42,453 49,027 +6,574 +15.5 Cost of sales 17,594 20,346 +2,752 +15.6 Sales profit 24,859 28,681 +3,822 +15.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,897 26,303 +3,406 +14.9 Other income 596 608 +12 +2.0 Other expenses 102 517 +415 +406.9 Operating profit 2,456 2,469 +13 +0.5 Finance income 672 986 +314 +46.7 Finance expense 111 77 (34) (30.6) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for (115) 202 +317 - using equity method Profit before income taxes and equity in net profit of 2,902 3,580 +678 +23.4 affiliated companies Net profit attributable to owners of parent 1,627 2,404 +777 +47.8

(Our group voluntarily implements the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") starting from the beginning of current cumulative first quarter, and the results for the previous cumulative first quarter have been reclassified to conform to IFRS.)

During the current cumulative first quarter (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022), our group's domestic business environment continued to remain challenging as the number of customers visiting our retail stores only had a weak bounce back, despite signs of recovery seen in opportunities to go out due to the progress in vaccination and relaxed travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). While our business in Europe maintained its strong sales, our business environment in the United States remained sluggish due to weaker consumer confidence as a result of various factors including rising inflation and accelerated monetary tightening. In addition, our business in China was negatively affected by the impact of activity restrictions in response to another wave of the spread of COVID-19.

Under the "VISION 2030", our medium- to long-term strategy framework which we announced in June 2022, our group is moving forward with our initiatives to address increasingly complex and diverse social issues as an opportunity for future growth, and to enhance our corporate value by promoting "sustainable management", a management approach that balances resolving social issues on one hand and sustainable growth on the other hand through our business activities. In addition, our new mid-term business plan for the next three years, which starts in the current fiscal year, is designed to lay the foundation to realize our new vision formulated under "VISION 2030", which is "to evolve and grow as "Wacoal Group of the World" by providing both physical and emotional beauty and richness to individuals through high sensitivity and premium quality", and to promote initiatives for transforming into a highly profitable company capable of sustainable growth. In our domestic business, we will continue promoting our unique CX strategy including the utilization of our customer database and merger between online and offline activities to improve value of our customer experience, and strengthening our efforts to improve profitability, aiming "to transform ourselves into a resilient corporate structure". In our overseas business, we will seek further expansion by expanding our e-commerce business and entering into the emerging markets, in addition to expanding solid sales growth in the existing areas where we conduct our business. On the financial strategies side, we will work to improve our return on equity by improving profitability and capital efficiency while conducting active investments for growth.