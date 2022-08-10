Wacoal : Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Representative: (Position) Representative Director, President and CEO
(Amounts less than 1 million yen have been rounded)
1. First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
Consolidated Business Results
(% indicates increase (decrease) from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Profit Before
Business
Operating
Income Taxes and
Revenue
Equity in Net
Profit
Profit
Profit
Profit of Affiliated
Companies
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
First Quarter ended
49,027
15.5
2,378
21.2
2,469
0.5
3,580
23.4
2,467
51.1
June 30, 2022
First Quarter ended
42,453
-
1,962
-
2,456
-
2,902
-
1,633
-
June 30, 2021
Net Profit
Total
Basic Earnings
Diluted Earnings
Attributable to
Comprehensive
per Share
per Share
Owners of Parent
Income
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
Yen
First Quarter ended
2,404
47.8
8,273
-
39.17
39.01
June 30, 2022
First Quarter ended
1,627
-
632
-
26.06
25.95
June 30, 2021
(Note) Business
profit is calculated by
subtracting cost of
sales, and selling, general and administrative expenses from
revenue.
Consolidated Financial Condition
Equity Attributable to
Ratio of Equity
Total Assets
Total Equity
Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Owners of Parent
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
305,330
226,172
223,239
73.1
As of the end of Fiscal
299,177
220,868
217,990
72.9
Year (March 31, 2022)
2.
Status of Dividends
Annual Dividend
End of First
End of Second
End of Third
Year-End
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
-
20.00
-
30.00
50.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
-
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
(Estimates)
(Note)
Revision of estimated dividends announced
during the latest quarter: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(% indicates increase (decrease) from the previous fiscal year with respect to "Annual" and from the six-month period ended September 30, 2021 with respect to "Six-month Period Ending September, 30, 2022")
Profit Before
Net Profit
Income Taxes
Basic Earnings
Revenue
Business Profit
Operating Profit
and Equity in
Attributable to
Net Profit of
Owners of
per Share
Affiliated
Parent
Companies
Millions of Yen %
Millions of Yen %
Millions of Yen %
Millions of Yen %
Millions of Yen %
Yen
Six-month
Period Ending
104,000
20.5
4,500
18.8
4,500
(2.5)
5,300
(2.6)
3,600
4.8
58.66
September 30,
2022
Annual
205,000
19.1
7,000
-
6,500
97.5
8,000
95.9
5,500
217.6
89.62
(Note)
Revision
of forecast of
consolidated business
results announced
during the latest
quarter:
No
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries in the consolidated cumulative first quarter of the current fiscal year (i.e. changes in specified subsidiaries (tokutei kogaisha) which involve change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting principles and/or accounting estimates:
Changes in accounting principles required by IFRS: None
Changes in accounting principles other than (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of Issued Shares (Common Stock)
First Quarter ended
Fiscal Year ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Number of issued shares (including
treasury stock) as of the end of:
64,500,000 shares
65,589,042 shares
Number of shares held as treasury
stock as of the end of:
3,534,182 shares
4,130,773 shares
Average number of shares during
consolidated first quarter (first
61,372,313 shares
62,424,862 shares
quarter ended June 30):
*These quarterly financial statements are exempt from the review procedures.
*Cautionary Statement regarding Forecast of Business Results
(Implementation of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"))
Our group has implemented IFRS starting from the current consolidated fiscal year. The financial figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year and the previous fiscal year are also presented in accordance with IFRS. For differences between IFRS and U.S. GAAP in the financial figures, please see "2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Accompanying Notes - (5) Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (First-time adoption)" on page 18 of the attached materials.
(Cautionary note on forward-looking statements)
The forecast of business results is based on reasonable information we obtained as of the date hereof and, due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors arising in the future, actual results in the future may differ largely from the estimates set out in this document. For notes on conditions used for the forecast of business results and cautionary statements regarding forecast of business results, please see "1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Performance during the First Quarter - (3) Qualitative Information regarding Forecast of Consolidated Business Results" on page 9 of the attached materials.
1. Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Performance during the First Quarter
Qualitative Information regarding Consolidated Business Results
Performance Overview of the Three Months ended June 30, 2022
(Millions of Yen)
Previous Consolidated
Current Consolidated
Increased/(Decreased) from
Cumulative First
Cumulative First
previous consolidated
Quarter
Quarter
cumulative
(From April 1, 2021 to
(From April 1, 2022 to
first quarter
June 30, 2021)
June 30, 2022)
Amount
Amount
Amount
%
Revenue
42,453
49,027
+6,574
+15.5
Cost of sales
17,594
20,346
+2,752
+15.6
Sales profit
24,859
28,681
+3,822
+15.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses
22,897
26,303
+3,406
+14.9
Other income
596
608
+12
+2.0
Other expenses
102
517
+415
+406.9
Operating profit
2,456
2,469
+13
+0.5
Finance income
672
986
+314
+46.7
Finance expense
111
77
(34)
(30.6)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
(115)
202
+317
-
using equity method
Profit before income taxes and equity in net profit of
2,902
3,580
+678
+23.4
affiliated companies
Net profit attributable to owners of parent
1,627
2,404
+777
+47.8
(Our group voluntarily implements the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") starting from the beginning of current cumulative first quarter, and the results for the previous cumulative first quarter have been reclassified to conform to IFRS.)
During the current cumulative first quarter (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022), our group's domestic business environment continued to remain challenging as the number of customers visiting our retail stores only had a weak bounce back, despite signs of recovery seen in opportunities to go out due to the progress in vaccination and relaxed travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). While our business in Europe maintained its strong sales, our business environment in the United States remained sluggish due to weaker consumer confidence as a result of various factors including rising inflation and accelerated monetary tightening. In addition, our business in China was negatively affected by the impact of activity restrictions in response to another wave of the spread of COVID-19.
Under the "VISION 2030", our medium- to long-term strategy framework which we announced in June 2022, our group is moving forward with our initiatives to address increasingly complex and diverse social issues as an opportunity for future growth, and to enhance our corporate value by promoting "sustainable management", a management approach that balances resolving social issues on one hand and sustainable growth on the other hand through our business activities. In addition, our new mid-term business plan for the next three years, which starts in the current fiscal year, is designed to lay the foundation to realize our new vision formulated under "VISION 2030", which is "to evolve and grow as "Wacoal Group of the World" by providing both physical and emotional beauty and richness to individuals through high sensitivity and premium quality", and to promote initiatives for transforming into a highly profitable company capable of sustainable growth. In our domestic business, we will continue promoting our unique CX strategy including the utilization of our customer database and merger between online and offline activities to improve value of our customer experience, and strengthening our efforts to improve profitability, aiming "to transform ourselves into a resilient corporate structure". In our overseas business, we will seek further expansion by expanding our e-commerce business and entering into the emerging markets, in addition to expanding solid sales growth in the existing areas where we conduct our business. On the financial strategies side, we will work to improve our return on equity by improving profitability and capital efficiency while conducting active investments for growth.
- 5 -
