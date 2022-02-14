Wacoal : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Transcription)

Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter

Supplementary material (1): Changes from the same period last year

Effective from this current fiscal year, domestic sales for the Peach John brand in China, which to date were previously recorded in the Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment, are now be recorded in the Peach John Business segment (past segment results have been retroactively adjusted)

Effective from the current fiscal year, Wacoal China Co., Ltd. sales at department stores, etc. have been changed to state the total amount (based on retail prices at stores). No retroactive adjustments have been made for the impact of this change. Note: Impact on sales in 3Q of this fiscal year: 1,543 million yen

Miyagi: Everyone, good day. My name is Akira Miyagi, Director and Managing Corporate Officer of Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Thank you very much for taking the time to watch this video overviewing the financial results.

Now, I would like to start by going over Wacoal Holdings's financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Here, it explains the changes in accounting principles that have been applied since this fiscal year.

The first change is the change in the allocation in the account of sales for the brand Peach John in China. The second is a change in revenue recognition for Wacoal China. The impact of these changes on the sales of Wacoal China in the third quarter is approximately JPY1.5 billion.

