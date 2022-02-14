Wacoal : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Transcription)
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
January 31, 2022
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
1
[Speaker]
Akira Miyagi
Director and Managing Corporate Officer in charge of Group Finance
Supplementary material (1): Changes from the same period last year
Effective from this current fiscal year, domestic sales for the Peach John brand in China, which to date were previously recorded in the Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment, are now be recorded in the Peach John Business segment (past segment results have been retroactively adjusted)
Effective from the current fiscal year, Wacoal China Co., Ltd. sales at department stores, etc. have been changed to state the total amount (based on retail prices at stores). No retroactive adjustments have been made for the impact of this change. Note: Impact on sales in 3Q of this fiscal year: 1,543 million yen
2
Miyagi: Everyone, good day. My name is Akira Miyagi, Director and Managing Corporate Officer of Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Thank you very much for taking the time to watch this video overviewing the financial results.
Now, I would like to start by going over Wacoal Holdings's financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022.
Please turn to page two.
Here, it explains the changes in accounting principles that have been applied since this fiscal year.
The first change is the change in the allocation in the account of sales for the brand Peach John in China. The second is a change in revenue recognition for Wacoal China. The impact of these changes on the sales of Wacoal China in the third quarter is approximately JPY1.5 billion.
1
Supplementary material (2): Special factors in the same period last year
Since2022the年Company3月期通has期adopted業績予US想のGAAP,変更theなemploymentし adjustment subsidy is reverted to "Cost of Sales" and "SG&A Expenses," and this is a factor that boosted the "Operating income/loss" in the previous year
In the last fiscal year (ending March 31, 2021), the effect of government support in each country, such as employment adjustment subsidies, was about ¥5.3 billion (3Q total 4.5 billion yen)
In the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2022), the impact of reversing these profit contributions will occur
（billion of yen）
FY2021
1H
3Q
4Q
Total
The reduction in rent
Japan
0.25
0.00
0.00
0.25
The reduction in social insurance premiums
China
0.16
0.08
0.03
0.27
Reducing labor costs by taking a temporary leave
US・UK
0.80
0.08
0.02
0.90
Employment subsidies
Japan・UK etc.
2.74
0.39
0.79
3.92
Total amount of temporary support for the effects of
Japan・UK etc.
3.96
0.55
0.84
5.35
the spread of infectious diseases
3
On to page three.
Next, I would like to explain the unique factors included in the results for the previous fiscal year.
During the first half of the fiscal year, with the vast spread of COVID-19, we experienced government support measures such as employment adjustment subsidies. Since we have adopted the US GAAP, the employment adjustment subsidy acted as a reversal in funds for both the cost of sales and selling, and general and administrative expenses, boosting the operating income in the previous fiscal year.
In addition, reductions in rent and social insurance premiums and utilization of temporary leave are also factors that played a part in the decrease in expenses in the previous fiscal year.
These support measures boosted operating income by approximately JPY5.3 billion in the previous fiscal year, of which approximately JPY4.5 billion influenced the results for the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. In the current fiscal year, the impact of these profit contributions will mostly like be reversed.
2
Executive Summary for FY2022 3Q (Oct-Dec)
Note: For China only, Jul-Sep
Sales increased on a YoY basis due to a recovery in Europe and the US and continued strong performance by Peach John
Wacoal remains in a gradual recovery since the lifting of the state of emergency declaration
Operating income dropped due to the impact of lower sales at Wacoal and operating losses in the US and China
Net sales
¥42.8 billion YoY +¥1 billion (+2.4%) vs 2 years ago +¥0.2 billion (+0.4%)
Though Europe remained strong, the growth pace in the US slowed due to product shortages and digital regulations. For China, both EC and stores were sluggish.
Wacoal's sales declined due to factors such as client purchasing restraint and sales through our key sales channels staying at the same level YoY
At Peach John, collaborative items made with famous celebrities that were launched in October contributed to sales growth
Operating income
¥1.1 billion YoY -¥1.6 billion (-59.7%) vs 2 years ago +¥0.8 billion (+253.3%)
Europe and Peach John secured high levels of profit due to increased sales
Wacoal continued to strive to reduce costs, but profits declined due to dropping sales
An operating loss was posted for the US due to continued investment in growth and deteriorating profit margins caused by soaring raw material prices and transportation costs when procuring products
In real terms income decreased ¥1 billion, excluding temporary effects such as employment adjustment subsidies and temporary leave (3Q: ¥0.6 billion)
4
Continuing to page four. I would like to give you all an overview of the last three months.
Net sales were JPY42.8 billion, an increase of 2.4% from the same period of the previous year.
In addition to experiencing solid sales in Europe and Peach John, sales in the United States also secured an increase despite the loss of selling opportunities due to a shortage of top-selling products.
On the other hand, Wacoal Business domestic sales have decreased due to a slow recovery after the lifting of the declaration of the state of emergency.
Also, in China, sales were sluggish due to the deterioration of the business environment with the spread of COVID-19 and the struggle with EC.
Operating income was JPY1.1 billion, a decrease of 59.7% from the previous fiscal year. Although Europe and Peach John secured high-profit levels, Wacoal's overall profits dropped due to the impact of the decline in sales, with the addition of operating losses in the United States and China. An overview of the significant subsidiaries will be explained in the following pages.
3
FY2022 3Q (Oct-Dec): Business Conditions at Major Subsidiaries (1) Note: For China only,Jul-Sep
Wacoal: 3Q net sales -5％（1Q +33％、2Q -17％）
China: 3Q net sales (including internal sales, local currency basis) after excluding the impact of changes to the total amount stated -22％
Wacoal 3Q sales trend
vs 21/3
108
vs 19/3
100
96
79
95
94
75
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
【Net sales】
Sales through our key sales channels have gradually recovered since the lifting of the SOE declaration
Recovered to about 90% of the level of Mar 2019, before the tax increase
【Operating profit/loss】
Despite cost-cutting efforts, profits declined due to dropping sales
Sales margins deteriorated due to the impact of the Vietnam factory shutdown
Continued management of personnel planning to optimize workforce
Wacoal China 3Q sales trend
vs 21/3
*Sales comparison on a net basis (different from
vs 20/3
financial statement figures)
100
88
84
85
79
72
79
Jul.
Aug.
Oct.
【Net sales】
Stores were sluggish due to the impact of stricter regulations accompanying the spread of COVID-19
EC struggled despite promotional efforts such as live commerce
【Operating profit/loss】
3Q operating loss due to the substantial decrease in sales and the absence of government support in the same period the previous year
5
Please turn to page five.
Wacoal's sales have gradually recovered since the end of September with the lifting of the declaration of the state of emergency; nevertheless, sales were down 5% due to the effects of supplier purchasing restraints.
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, when there was still no influence of COVID-19 or the consumption tax hike, roughly 90% of sales had recovered. With regards to operating income, although we had made efforts to reduce expenses, the impact of drops in sales and the suspension of operations at our Vietnam factory caused deterioration of the profit margin
Net sales of Wacoal China were sluggish due to the tightening of regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after July, and sales of EC also experienced a drop. Net sales for the three months were very severe, with a significant 22% decline in net sales, excluding the impact of accounting changes.
In terms of operating income, due to the struggling sales and the flipping of government support in the previous fiscal year, we faced an operating deficit.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Wacoal Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:03 UTC.