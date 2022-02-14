Wacoal : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
January 31, 2022
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Supplementary material (1): Changes from the same period last year
Effective from this current fiscal year, domestic sales for the Peach John brand in China, which to date were previously recorded in the Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment, are now be recorded in the Peach John Business segment (past segment results have been retroactively adjusted)
Effective from the current fiscal year, Wacoal China Co., Ltd. sales at department stores, etc. have been changed to state the total amount (based on retail prices at stores). No retroactive adjustments have been made for the impact of this change. Note: Impact on sales in 3Q of this fiscal year: 1,543 million yen
Supplementary material (2): Special factors in the same period last year
In the last fiscal year (ending March 31, 2021), the effect of government support in each country, such as employment adjustment subsidies, was about ¥5.3 billion (3Q total 4.5 billion yen)
In the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2022), the impact of reversing these profit contributions will occur
（billion of yen）
FY2021
1H
3Q
4Q
Total
The reduction in rent
Japan
0.25
0.00
0.00
0.25
The reduction in social insurance premiums
China
0.16
0.08
0.03
0.27
Reducing labor costs by taking a temporary leave
US・UK
0.80
0.08
0.02
0.90
Employment subsidies
Japan・UK etc.
2.74
0.39
0.79
3.92
Total amount of temporary support for the effects of
Japan・UK etc.
3.96
0.55
0.84
5.35
the spread of infectious diseases
Executive Summary for FY2022 3Q (Oct-Dec)
Note: For China only, Jul-Sep
Sales increased on a YoY basis due to a recovery in Europe and the US and continued strong performance by Peach John
Wacoal remains in a gradual recovery since the lifting of the state of emergency declaration
Operating income dropped due to the impact of lower sales at Wacoal and operating losses in the US and China
Net sales
¥42.8 billion YoY +¥1 billion (+2.4%) vs 2 years ago +¥0.2 billion (+0.4%)
Though Europe remained strong, the growth pace in the US slowed due to product shortages and digital regulations. For China, both EC and stores were sluggish.
Wacoal's sales declined due to factors such as client purchasing restraint and sales through our key sales channels staying at the same level YoY
At Peach John, collaborative items made with famous celebrities that were launched in October contributed to sales growth
Operating income
¥1.1 billion YoY -¥1.6 billion (-59.7%) vs 2 years ago +¥0.8 billion (+253.3%)
Europe and Peach John secured high levels of profit due to increased sales
Wacoal continued to strive to reduce costs, but profits declined due to dropping sales
An operating loss was posted for the US due to continued investment in growth and deteriorating profit margins caused by soaring raw material prices and transportation costs when procuring products
In real terms income decreased ¥1 billion, excluding temporary effects such as employment adjustment subsidies and temporary leave (3Q: ¥0.6 billion)
FY2022 3Q (Oct-Dec): Business Conditions at Major Subsidiaries (1) Note: For China only,Jul-Sep
Wacoal: 3Q net sales -5％（1Q +33％、2Q -17％）
China: 3Q net sales (including internal sales, local currency basis) after excluding the impact of changes to the total amount stated -22％
Wacoal 3Q sales trend
vs 21/3
108
vs 19/3
100
96
79
95
94
75
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
【Net sales】
Sales through our key sales channels have gradually recovered since the lifting of the SOE declaration
Recovered to about 90% of the level of Mar 2019, before the tax increase
【Operating profit/loss】
Despite cost-cutting efforts, profits declined due to dropping sales
Sales margins deteriorated due to the impact of the Vietnam factory shutdown
Continued management of personnel planning to optimize workforce
Wacoal China 3Q sales trend
vs 21/3
*Sales comparison on a net basis (different from
vs 20/3
financial statement figures)
100
88
84
85
79
72
79
Jul.
Aug.
Oct.
【Net sales】
Stores were sluggish due to the impact of stricter regulations accompanying the spread of COVID-19
EC struggled despite promotional efforts such as live commerce
【Operating profit/loss】
3Q operating loss due to the substantial decrease in sales and the absence of government support in the same period the previous year
