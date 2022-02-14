Wacoal : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Effective from this current fiscal year, domestic sales for the Peach John brand in China, which to date were previously recorded in the Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment, are now be recorded in the Peach John Business segment (past segment results have been retroactively adjusted)

Effective from the current fiscal year, Wacoal China Co., Ltd. sales at department stores, etc. have been changed to state the total amount (based on retail prices at stores). No retroactive adjustments have been made for the impact of this change. Note: Impact on sales in 3Q of this fiscal year: 1,543 million yen