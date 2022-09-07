Wacoal : FY2023 First Quarter Business Presentation

IFRS has been applied on a voluntary basis from 1Q of FY2023 in order to provide more useful information and improve convenience

"Business profit," calculated as revenue less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, is newly disclosed

Fluctuation risk in net income is reduced as fluctuations in stock market value, except for some stocks, will no longer affect the profit and loss statement

Results of all subsidiaries are disclosed as if the fiscal year ended in March as required by IFRS accounting standards where the fiscal years of all group companies must be unified