Wacoal : FY2023 First Quarter Business Presentation
FY2023 First Quarter
Business Results
Presentation
August 10, 2022
Wacoal Holdings Corp.
(Supplementary material) Changes From the Same Period of the Previous Year
Implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
IFRS has been applied on a voluntary basis from 1Q of FY2023 in order to provide more useful information and improve convenience
"Business profit," calculated as revenue less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, is newly disclosed
Fluctuation risk in net income is reduced as fluctuations in stock market value, except for some stocks, will no longer affect the profit and loss statement
Results of all subsidiaries are disclosed as if the fiscal year ended in March as required by IFRS accounting standards where the fiscal years of all group companies must be unified
The figures for the cumulative consolidated term in 1Q of the previous year are also disclosed according to IFRS
The Impact of the Change in Revenue Recognition at Wacoal
Sales of consumption transactions in department store, etc., were changed to an over- the-counter price basis in the period under review
Because this change will increase sales revenue and SG&A expenses by the same amount, operating income will not be affected.
This change has boosted 1Q sales revenue by approximately JPY1.4 billion (main
2
factor of boost in sales revenue and SG&A expenses).
Executive Summary for FY2023 1Q Accounting Period (Apr-Jun)
Revenue
At the planned level due to continuing strong performance in
Europe and improved domestic sales
49.0 billion yen
The number of customers returning to Wacoal's stores are low and the revenue is only slowly recovering.
In addition to poor performance in China, revenue in the U.S. has slowed down. Meanwhile, revenue in Europe
＜YoY ＞ +¥6.6 billion （+15% ）
has been strong while the continuing depreciation of the yen against key currencies also contributed
＜planning difference ＞ +¥0.03 billion （+0.1%
）
Despite their struggling EC sales, Peach John performed about the same as the same period of the previous year
with store expansions and sales of Nanasai and Ai improving
Business Profit
2.4 billion yen
＜YoY ＞ +¥0.4 billion （+21% ）
＜planning difference ＞ +¥0.6 billion （+34% ）
Exceeded the plan due to improved domestic sales and SG&A expenses control
Exceeded the amount of the same period of the previous year thanks to the reduction in fixed costs as part of the restructuring of Wacoal's earnings structure
Decreased due to losses from Intimates Online, Inc. (IO)'s operations in China and the U.S.
Peach John maintained a high level of profit, although profits were reduced due to increased sales promotion expenses and other factors
Operating Profit
2.5 billion yen
＜YoY ＞ +¥0.01 billion （+1% ）
＜planning difference ＞ +¥0.6 billion （+36% ）
About the same as 1Q of the previous year due to the inclusion of restructuring costs.
Other expenses include restructuring costs incurred by the subsidiary, Lecien Corporation.
Revenue and for FY2023 1Q Accounting Period
While progress is being made in domestic structural reform, both the U.S.'s poor percent in return on sales and SG&A ratio, have worsen.
Revenue YoY
（billions of yen ）
Wacoal
+5.0
Wacoal Europe Ltd.
+0.9
Nanasai
・Lecien ・Ai
+0.6
Other overseas Corporations
+0.6
Peach John
Same as
previous period
Wacoal International Corp. (U.S.)
ー 0.5
Wacoal China Co., Ltd.
ー 1.2
FX Impacts
+2.3
Sales margin
FY2023 1Q
FY2022 1Q
Wacoal
59.2%
60.6%
(Without the effect of settlement adjustments)
56.5%
56.8%
Peach John Domestic only
67.6%
68.2%
Wacoal International Corp. (U.S.)
54.4%
57.1%
Wacoal Europe Ltd.
57.5%
57.6%
Wacoal China Co., Ltd.
68.5%
68.0%
SGA ratio
FY2023 1Q
FY2022 1Q
Wacoal
56.4%
63.2%
Peach John Domestic only
51.8%
49.3%
Wacoal International Corp. (U.S.)
48.5%
42.4%
Wacoal Europe Ltd.
44.1%
41.8%
Wacoal China Co., Ltd.
83.8%
64.8%
Note: Wacoal Europe is calculated excluding brand amortization cost
Business Profit YoY
（billions of yen ）
Wacoal
+1.2
Other overseas Corporations
+0.1
Cost of sales
20.3
Sales Profit ratio
49.0
58.5%
（ー0.1% ）
vs FY2022 1Q
＋6.6 ( ＋15 ％)
28.7
Nanasai
・Lecien ・Ai
+0.2
SGA ratio
WEL
Same as
previous period
Peach John
-0.1
53.7
％
Wacoal China Co., Ltd.
-0.4
（ー0.3% ）
WIC
-0.7
販管費
FX Impacts
+0.1
26.3
Effect of change in
vs FY2023 1Q
revenue recognition to
＋3.8 ( ＋15 ％)
Wacoal sales revenue
is JPY 1.4 billion
FY2023 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Revenue
Sales margin
VS FY2022 1Q
＋3.4 ( ＋15 ％)
Effect of change in revenue recognition to Wacoal SG&A expenses is JPY 1.4 billion
Business Profit ratio
4.9 ％ （+0.3pt ）
2.4
FY2023 1Q
Business Profit
FY2023 1Q Profit impact items
Operating income is similar to the same period of the previous year due to restructuring costs (other expenses) being included
Temporary expenses from restructuring are included and consist of:
Recording of expenses in relation to the liquidation of a subsidiary of Lecian Corporation.
・Loss on sales of noncurrent assets, etc.
Increase in finance income (foreign exchange gains and revaluation of marketable securities gains and losses) and investment gains and losses by the equity method
Finance income
and expenses
Corporate income
tax expenses
Other income and
1.11
1.11
expenses
3.58
vsFY2022
0.09
1Q
vsFY2022
2.38
vsFY2022
2.47
＋0.67
1Q
（＋
149％）
1Q
＋0.68
vsFY2022
-0.4
vsFY2022
（＋
23％）
（
-82％）
1Q
1Q
＋0.42
＋0.01
（＋
21％）
（＋
1％）
FY2023 1Q
FY2023 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Business Profit
Operating Profit
Profit before income taxes
and equity in net profit of
Non-controlling
interest
0.06
2.47
2.40
vsFY2022
vsFY2022
1Q
1Q
＋0.83
＋0.78
（＋
51％）
（＋
48％）
FY2023 1Q
FY2023 1Q
Profit
Net Profit Attributable
to Owners of Parent
