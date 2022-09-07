Wacoal : FY2023 First Quarter Business Presentation Transcription

I will now explain Wacoal Holdings' financial results for Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. I am Akira Miyagi, Director, Vice President, Executive Officer, and CFO of Wacoal Holdings Corp.

(Supplementary material) Changes From the Same Period of the Previous Year

Implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS has been applied on a voluntary basis from 1Q of FY2023 in order to provide more useful information and improve convenience

"Business profit," calculated as revenue less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, is newly disclosed

Fluctuation risk in net income is reduced as fluctuations in stock market value, except for some stocks, will no longer affect the profit and loss statement

Results of all subsidiaries are disclosed as if the fiscal year ended in March as required by IFRS accounting standards where the fiscal years of all group companies must be unified

The figures for the cumulative consolidated term in 1Q of the previous year are also disclosed according to IFRS

The Impact of the Change in Revenue Recognition at Wacoal

Sales of consumption transactions in department store, etc., were changed to an over- the-counter price basis in the period under review

the-counter price basis in the period under review Because this change will increase sales revenue and SG&A expenses by the same amount, operating income will not be affected.

This change has boosted 1Q sales revenue by approximately JPY1.4 billion (main

2 factor of boost in sales revenue and SG&A expenses).

Please refer to page two. This covers a change from the same period of the previous year.

As mentioned, we are applying IFRS on a voluntary basis from this time forward. As mentioned earlier, prior period figures have also been reclassified to IFRS. In addition, we are newly disclosing business profit, which is revenue less cost of sales and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Since IFRS requires the unification of fiscal years among group companies, the results of all subsidiaries, including Wacoal China Co., Ltd., which closes its books in December, are disclosed as if the fiscal year ended in March.

Until last year, a three-month gap was allowed. In addition, changes in the market value of stocks, which used to be a major variable factor in net income for the Company, no longer affect periodic profit and loss in principle.

The second is the change in revenue recognition at Wacoal.

Sales of consumption transactions in department stores and so on were changed to an over-the-counter price basis in the period under review. This change has pushed up Q1 sales revenue by approximately JPY1.4 billion, but since SG&A expenses have also increased by the same amount, there is no impact on each profit. Furthermore, no retroactive adjustments have been made.