Wacoal : FY2023 Third Quarter Business Presentation (Transcription)

FY2023 Third Quarter Business Results Presentation February 10, 2023 Wacoal Holdings Corp. Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today. I am Akira Miyagi, Director, Vice President, Executive Officer, and CFO of Wacoal Holdings Corp. Thank you very much for attending this information session. I will now explain Wacoal Holdings' financial results for third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Revision of the Consolidated Business Performance Forecast for the Full Business Year Announced in November 11, 2022 Poor performance in major countries, Recorded impairment loss on goodwill from past acquisitions. Reason for the revision ➢ Reviewing 4Q plans for Japan, China, and America based on the current business conditions (For details, refer to page 26 and onwards) Recorded impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets of Wacoal International, a consolidated subsidiary responsible for the U.S. business (There is no new cash out associated with the impairment loss) （billion of yen） Revenue Business Profit Operating Quarterly profit/loss Profit/Loss attributable to owners Profit/Loss before tax of the parent company Previous Forecast（A） 200.0 5.0 8.0 10.5 8.0 Revised Forecast（B） 190.0 2.0 -5.5 -3.0 -4.0 Change（B－A） -10.0 -3.0 -13.5 -13.5 -12.0 2 On February 10, we disclosed a downward revision to our earnings forecast for the current fiscal year. This is the second disclosure of a downward revision, following the revision of the earnings forecast disclosed on November 11, 2022. We take very seriously the concerns we have caused to our stakeholders. The revised forecast is a result of weak performance in key countries and the accounting treatment of impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets associated with past corporate acquisitions. Due to the significant impact on the full-year results, we will first discuss the impairment loss recorded this time.

Impairment loss by Wacoal International (U.S.) Impact on Operating Profit -10.1 billion yen Impairment loss (¥10.1 billion) was recorded mainly on goodwill associated with the acquisition of IO Inc. We voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and impairment losses have an impact on operating profit (Affected amount of net income in this term was -¥9.8 billion) [About Wacoal International (U.S.)] A holding company that oversees Wacoal business in the USA.

"Wacoal" and "b.tempt'd" are under Wacoal, while "LIVELY" is under the IO Inc.

IO Inc. was acquired in 2019 to create growth opportunities and strengthen competitiveness in EC businesses [Background to Recording Impairment Loss] Recorded impairment loss on goodwill, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets (goodwill: ¥8.3 billion,

intangible assets: ¥1.2 billion, right-of-use assets: ¥0.5 billion) as a result of revaluation of the recoverable amount of Wacoal International (U.S.), in light of changes in the external environment, such as the tightening of regulations on digital marketing and the recent slowdown in personal consumption

Residual value of goodwill of Wacoal International (U.S.): USD 45 million (approx. ¥6 billion) 3 See page three. In Q3, the Company recorded an impairment loss of JPY10.1 billion related to WACOAL INTERNATIONAL, the consolidated subsidiary managing the US business. The Company acquired INTIMATES ONLINE INC (IO), which manages the Lively brand, in 2019, to create growth opportunities and strengthen its competitive position in the e- commerce market. However, considering changes in the external environment, including tighter privacy regulations for digital marketing and the recent slowdown in consumer spending, the Company reassessed the recoverable amount of the Company, resulting in the recording of an impairment loss of JPY10.1 billion. Since the Company has voluntarily adopted International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, these impairment losses will be other expenses and will affect operating profit. The impact on net profit will be a decrease of approximately JPY9.8 billion. As a result of this impairment loss, the residual value of the Company's goodwill will be approximately JPY6 billion. Impairment losses are not accompanied by cash outflows.

IO: Organize and address marketing issues Reiterated (from the November 11, 2022 Business Presentation) 4P Issue Analysis and Measures Aiming to improve profitability by leveraging integrated synergies and improving sales promotion efficiency and reducing expenses. Products Price Inefficient operation with approx. 20% of bra product The retail price was changed to $45 due to soaring costs, numbers accounting for 80% of sales but sales were sluggish. ■Issue ■Issue Market analysis, weakness in development and inventory Mismatch between added value and product price. Less management capabilities, and response to soaring costs. competitive than competitors. ■Measures ■Measures Strengthen market research, product development and Conduct test marketing to review pricing. Began inventory management functions through synergies with validating appropriate pricing along with reviewing costs. Wacoal America. Place Promotion Sluggish growth in Wacoal's EC, and delayed development Increased emphasis on discount promotions due to in the new EC market. deterioration in sales promotion efficiency. ■Issue ■Issue Lost growth opportunities by sticking to Wacoal's EC while the Lack of efforts to improve Wacoal's EC website. entire EC market is expanding. ■Measures ■Measures Improve convenience and review discount promotions by Enter the Canadian market by opening stores on Amazon improving website's speed and strengthening SEO. and collaborating with partners. 4 See page four. This is a copy of the financial supplement disclosed on November 11, 2022, for your reference. Along with the initiatives described above, we will work to improve the profitability of IO as soon as possible by improving sales promotion efficiency and reducing expenses. This concludes an explanation of the impairment losses recorded in the US operations.