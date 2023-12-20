The streamline of marketing activities and new product development processes by consolidating or abolishing 26 out of 68 (38% of total) product lines comprising the nine core brands

In light of the business environment, we will review the criteria for withdrawing stores, and consider measures including withdrawing stores that do not meet these criteria by the end of the current fiscal year for 22 poorly performing directly managed stores (14% of total of 154 stores), 10 department stores (5% of total of 211 stores), and other stores to improve management efficiency

Inventories determined to be unable to be sold on a continuing basis at stores within the Group due to reasons such as the withdrawal and integration of unprofitable brands and the withdrawal of poorly-performing stores will be disposed of in an appropriate manner in order to improve asset efficiency and profitability

The business situation is more severe than expected. As part of further cost structure reform, we will offer voluntary retirement (for applicants, we will provide support for re-employment through a re-employment support company, providing career development opportunities so employees can continue to use their abilities in new fields.)