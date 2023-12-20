Revision of earnings forecasts disclosed on May 12 due to the impact of structural reform expenses and impairment losses associated with the withdrawal of subsidiaries, in addition to sluggish sales in all major regions

We will revise down our full-year earnings forecast announced on May 12 significantly, reflecting the impact of structural reforms in accordance with the revised medium-term management plan and the recording of impairment losses due to the withdrawal of our U.S. business, in addition to sluggish sales in major regions. As a result, we expect to record a loss for the second consecutive fiscal year. We have caused a great deal of concern to our shareholders and other stakeholders, and we take this matter very seriously. We apologize for that.

In forming the revised medium-term management plan, we discussed with newly appointed outside directors and external consulting services to consider measures to improve earnings without establishing sanctuaries. We will focus on rebuilding management by speeding up reforms without being bound by past constraints.

In accordance with the revision of the medium-term management plan, we have set the final year of the plan to FY2026, postponed by one year from the original plan. The numerical targets for the final fiscal year are shown in the table in the bottom right. In light of the harsh external environment, sales revenue and profit items are below the initial plan. However, we aim to achieve the ROE target of 7%, which is higher than the initial plan, by advancing initiatives to improve capital efficiency and profitability.

We expect our cost of equity to be in the 6% level, as detailed in the revised medium- term management material. By achieving the ROE target described above, we will resolve our long-term issue of less than 1x PBR during the revised period of the medium-term management plan.