FY2024 Second Quarter Business
Results Presentation
November 9, 2023
Hello everyone. I am Akira Miyagi, Executive Vice President of Wacoal Holdings Corp. Thank you very much for watching our financial results briefing video.
1. Implementation of Structural Reforms in Line with the Review of the
Medium-term Management Plan and the Revision of Consolidated
Earnings Forecasts in Line with the Withdrawal of Subsidiaries
First, I will explain the revision of the medium-term management plan (hereinafter, the "revised medium-term management plan") and the revision of consolidated earnings forecasts due to structural reforms in Japan and withdrawal from the U.S. business, which were released today.
- Review of Medium-term Management Plan
- The changes in the external environment were quicker than expected, and weaknesses in our supply chain management have become apparent
- Under the new management system, we will thoroughly review the strategies of the medium-term management plan
- In order to shift to a structure that can steadily generate cash, we will start business model reforms
■Policies of Revised Medium-Term Management Plan
Period：FY2024～FY2026 （The previous medium-term management plan will be postponed by one year.）
1.
Business model reforms to
Implementing business model reforms (supply chain management
improve profitability
reforms and cost structural reforms) to restore basic profitability
2.
Growth strategy to achieve
Carrying out "brand strategy" and "customer strategy," utilizing the power
of digital resources and our Company's strengths to lead to further
VISION 2030
growth
Introducing ROIC management as business management infrastructure
3. Introducing ROIC management that supports measures to enhance profitability and the effectiveness of strategies
4. Promoting asset reduction
Improving capital efficiency by reducing inventories, policy shareholdings,
and streamlining real estate holdings
* For details on this matter, please refer to the "Notice of Dividend of Surplus and Reversal of General Reserve" disclosed on November 9, 2023.
Please see page 3. Firstly, I will explain our revised medium-term management plan.
As announced on May 19, we have reviewed the medium-term management plan due to the results for the previous year, the first year of the medium-term plan, falling substantially short of the plan. In order to shift to a structure that can secure high cash generation ability even in the midst of drastic changes in the external environment, we repeated discussions under the new management system and drastically revised our current strategies.
Under the new medium-term management plan, we will implement business model reforms to improve profitability, growth strategies to achieve VISION2030, implement ROIC management, and reduce assets. We will steadily improve profitability, capital efficiency, and the effectiveness of our strategies by promoting business model reforms and strengthening management systems. Please check the separate explanatory materials for the revised medium-term management plan on our website. A video explaining the aforementioned materials will be posted on the Company's website on November 21.
- Implementation of Structural Reforms and Temporary Recording of Structural Reform Expenses
- As part of the medium-term management plan (revised), Wacoal will implement cost structure reforms to improve profitability and achieve sustainable growth
- Temporary structural reform expenses (approximately ¥6 billion) expected to be recorded in FY2024
■Summary of Major Cost Structure Reform
- Withdrawal and consolidation of unprofitable brands
- Withdrawal of poorly performing stores
- Inventory disposal
- Voluntary retirement offer
The streamline of marketing activities and new product development processes by consolidating or abolishing 26 out of 68 (38% of total) product lines comprising the nine core brands
In light of the business environment, we will review the criteria for withdrawing stores, and consider measures including withdrawing stores that do not meet these criteria by the end of the current fiscal year for 22 poorly performing directly managed stores (14% of total of 154 stores), 10 department stores (5% of total of 211 stores), and other stores to improve management efficiency
Inventories determined to be unable to be sold on a continuing basis at stores within the Group due to reasons such as the withdrawal and integration of unprofitable brands and the withdrawal of poorly-performing stores will be disposed of in an appropriate manner in order to improve asset efficiency and profitability
The business situation is more severe than expected. As part of further cost structure reform, we will offer voluntary retirement (for applicants, we will provide support for re-employment through a re-employment support company, providing career development opportunities so employees can continue to use their abilities in new fields.)
-
For details on this matter, please refer to the "Announcement Regarding Variances between the Forecast of Consolidated Business Results and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Six-Month Period ended September 30, 2023, Revisions to the Forecast of Consolidated Business Results, Implementation of Structural Reforms at Our Consolidated Subsidiary, Recognition of Impairment Charges due to Withdrawal and
Liquidation of Our U.S. Consolidated Subsidiary's Business, and Reduction in Executive Remuneration (IFRS)" disclosed on November 9, 2023.
Please see page 4.
This page describes the main items of the structural reforms of Wacoal Corp. to be implemented as part of the revised medium-term management plan. You can also view this section on our website.
We concluded that we need to implement very tough reforms in order to restore Wacoal's profitability, which continues to suffer from sluggish sales. In particular, in the new medium-term management plan period, we will steadily carry out the structural reforms described above and shift to a profit structure that enables us to continue investing for growth toward achieving "VISION2030." In relation to the implementation of structural reforms, temporary structural reform costs of approximately 6 billion, including inventory disposal and voluntary retirement, will be recorded in the current financial year's results.
- Impairment Loss on Goodwill Related to Wacoal International (U.S.)
- Decision of the withdrawal from the LIVELY business of Intimates Online, Inc., Wacoal International (U.S.)'s subsidiary, and liquidation of the company
- ¥ 7.43 billion of impairment loss on goodwill was recorded in the second quarter results for FY2024
■Summary
Background to the decision to withdraw from the business and liquidate the company
Impact on 2Q results for FY2024 and full-year results
- Financial results after the acquisition fell short of the plan due to entry by competitors and restrictions on targeted advertising due to heightened restrictions on the use of personal information
- After considering various possibilities for future business development, we determined that it would be difficult to improve the performance of the business and monetization in the future
- We decided to withdraw from the LIVELY business and liquidate IO as part of the business model reforms in the medium-term management plan (revised)
- Total of goodwill impairment loss and inventory valuation allowance ¥7.43 billion recorded as "other expenses" in the second quarter for FY2024 (goodwill impairment: $45.2 million (¥6.37 billion); inventory valuation allowance: $7.5 million (¥1.06 billion))
- In addition to the aforementioned items, we expect to record temporary retirement expenses (negative profit) and reversal of lease liabilities (positive profit)
-
For details on this matter, please refer to the "Announcement Regarding Variances between the Forecast of Consolidated Business Results and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Six-Month Period ended September 30, 2023, Revisions to the Forecast of Consolidated Business Results, Implementation of Structural Reforms at Our Consolidated Subsidiary, Recognition of Impairment Charges due to Withdrawal and
Liquidation of Our U.S. Consolidated Subsidiary's Business, and Reduction in Executive Remuneration (IFRS)" disclosed on November 9, 2023.
Please see page 5.
Next, I will explain the recording of impairment losses related to our U.S. business. In the process of forming the revised medium-term management plan, we have discussed the issue of dealing with unprofitable businesses. As a result, we have decided and resolved to withdraw from the LIVELY business owned by Intimates Online (hereinafter, "IO"), a subsidiary of Wacoal International that is responsible for the U.S. business, and liquidate the Company. We recorded an impairment loss in our U.S. business last year for the second year in a row.
IO is a company acquired by Wacoal International in 2019 to grow the Group's EC business in the U.S. and strengthen its competitiveness. Since the acquisition, we have worked to achieve business growth by using the Group's business foundation and strengthening IO' s digital marketing expertise. However, the business environment worsened more than expected due to the entry of competitors into the digital market and tightening of regulations on targeted advertising due to heightened restrictions on the use of personal information, and performance was significantly lower than expected at the time of the acquisition. Under these circumstances, we have considered various possibilities for future business development. However, we have determined that it will be difficult to improve our business performance in the future, and have decided to withdraw from the business. As a result of the withdrawal from this business, approximately 7.4 billion was recorded in the second quarter results including impairment losses on goodwill.
- Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for FY2024 and Target Values for Medium-Term Management Plan (Revised)
- Revision of earnings forecasts disclosed on May 12 due to the impact of structural reform expenses and impairment losses associated with the withdrawal of subsidiaries, in addition to sluggish sales in all major regions
- Through the implementation of the medium-term management plan (revised), we aim to improve the
effectiveness of management and recover business performance
■Revisions to the Forecast of FY2024 Business Results
■Figures planned in the final year of the
（vs initial plan）
（Billion of yen）medium-term management plan
（Billion of yen）
initial plan
revised plan
Planning
(November 9
(May 12 Disclosure)
difference
Disclosure)
Revenue
205.0
196.0
-9.0
Business Profit
6.0
1.7
-4.3
Impairment losses on
ー
-7.3
-7.3
U.S. business
Structural reform
ー
-6.0
-6.0
expenses(Wacoal)
Operating Profit
6.0
-12.0
-18.0
Net profit attributable
4.8
-10.8
-15.6
to owners
ROE
ー
ー
ー
FY2025
FY2026
Difference from
（Revised medium-term
（initial plan）
initial plan
management plan）
220.0
203.0
-16.0
16.0
13.0
-3.0
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
16.5
13.0
-3.5
12.5
10.0
-2.5
6％
7％
＋1％
-
For details on this matter, please refer to the " Announcement Regarding Variances between the Forecast of Consolidated Business Results and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Six-Month Period ended September 30, 2023, Revisions to the Forecast of Consolidated Business Results, Implementation of Structural Reforms at Our Consolidated Subsidiary,
Recognition of Impairment Charges due to Withdrawal and Liquidation of Our U.S. Consolidated Subsidiary's Business, and Reduc tion in Executive Remuneration (IFRS)" and "Notice of Dividend of Surplus and Reversal of General Reserve" disclosed on November 9, 2023.
Please see page 6.
We will revise down our full-year earnings forecast announced on May 12 significantly, reflecting the impact of structural reforms in accordance with the revised medium-term management plan and the recording of impairment losses due to the withdrawal of our U.S. business, in addition to sluggish sales in major regions. As a result, we expect to record a loss for the second consecutive fiscal year. We have caused a great deal of concern to our shareholders and other stakeholders, and we take this matter very seriously. We apologize for that.
In forming the revised medium-term management plan, we discussed with newly appointed outside directors and external consulting services to consider measures to improve earnings without establishing sanctuaries. We will focus on rebuilding management by speeding up reforms without being bound by past constraints.
In accordance with the revision of the medium-term management plan, we have set the final year of the plan to FY2026, postponed by one year from the original plan. The numerical targets for the final fiscal year are shown in the table in the bottom right. In light of the harsh external environment, sales revenue and profit items are below the initial plan. However, we aim to achieve the ROE target of 7%, which is higher than the initial plan, by advancing initiatives to improve capital efficiency and profitability.
We expect our cost of equity to be in the 6% level, as detailed in the revised medium- term management material. By achieving the ROE target described above, we will resolve our long-term issue of less than 1x PBR during the revised period of the medium-term management plan.
2.
FY2024 2Q Financial Overview
Now, I will explain the general condition of our financial results for the first half of FY2024.
Executive Summary for FY2024 2Q (Jul-Sep)
Revenue
46.3 billion yen
＜YoY＞-¥2.14billion（-4.4%）
＜Planning difference＞-¥5.56billion（-10.7%）
➢ In the second quarter, the business environment became more severe, and all
segments fell significantly below the plan
（billions of yen）
FY2024
1Q
FY2024 2Q
Results
YoY
Planning difference
Results
YoY
Planning difference
Wacoal business(Japan)
23.77
-0.72（-2.9％）
-1.53（-6.0％）
23.50
-0.87（-3.6％）
-0.24（-9.3％）
Wacoal business(Overseas)
18.84
＋0.64（＋3.5％）
-0.56（-2.9％）
16.19
-0.70（-4.2％）
-2.21（-12.0％）
Peach John business
2.77
-0.18（-6.2％）
-0.23（-7.7％）
2.73
-0.34（-11.0％）
-0.52（-15.9％）
Other businesses
3.41
＋0.02（＋0.6％）
＋0.0（＋0.3％）
3.92
-0.23（-5.5％）
-0.43（-10.0％）
Business Profit
1.4 billion yen
＜YoY＞ ¥0.52 billion（-26.5%）
＜Planning difference＞-1.06billion（-42.2%）
- In addition to the impact of the decline in sales, the impact of a deterioration in the sales profit ratio due to the recording of valuation losses and other factors
（billions of yen）
FY2024
1Q
FY2024 2Q
Results
YoY
Planning difference
Results
YoY
Planning difference
Wacoal business(Japan)
0.31
-0.56（-64.1％）
＋0.21（＋211％）
0.67
-0.15（-17.7％）
-0.33（-32.6％）
Wacoal business(Overseas)
1.83
＋0.66（＋55.7％）
＋0.23（＋14.5％）
0.51
-0.13（-20.3％）
-0.54（-51.4％）
Peach John business
0.18
-0.22（+55.9％）
-0.12（-41％）
0.11
-0.37（-77.8％）
-0.13（-54.3％）
Other businesses
0.05
＋0.12（ー）
＋0.05（ー）
0.16
＋0.12（ー）
-0.06（-29.1％）
Operating Loss
-6.1 billion yen
＜YoY＞-¥7.64 billion
＜Planning difference＞ ¥8.11 billion
- An operating loss was recorded due to a decrease in business profit and impairment loss at Wacoal International (U.S.) due to IO's withdrawal from the business and liquidation
Please see page 8. These are the results for the three months of the second quarter.
In addition to the continued harsh business environment in Japan and overseas over the past three months, the temporary suspension of shipments due to the unauthorized access that occurred in Wacoal Europe also added to the decline in sales. As a result, sales revenue decreased 4.4% YoY to 46.3 billion. Business profit decreased 26.5% YoY to
- 1.4 billion due to the impact of lower sales and higher cost of sales ratio. The operating loss was 6.1 billion due to lower business profits and the aforementioned impairment loss on the U.S. business as a result of the withdrawal from IO and liquidation of the company. The three-month trends in major countries will be explained on the following pages.
FY2024 2Q(Jul-Sep): Business Conditions at Major Subsidiaries（Japan）
Wacoal 2Q sales trend
vs FY2023
vs FY2020
Peach John 2Q sales trend
vs FY2023
Note: The graph shows the monthly figures before the adjustments in settling accounts. （Including internal sales Excluding the impact of change in revenue recognition）
Note: Graphs are monthly figures based on internal management of PJ (Japan) （Including internal sales, Excluding receiving shipping charges）
97
93
91
100
76
69
65
Jul. Aug. Sep.
Revenue （including internal sales, Excluding the impact of change in revenue recognition）
- vs FY2023 2Q -6％ vs FY2020 2Q -31％（-32％）
【Topics of FY2024 2Q】
- Same as in the first quarter, sales of mid-range products have been sluggish, although sales of high-end products have been strong (mainstay Wacoal and Wing models have been sluggish)
Store basis Sales by Channel（% Change）
department stores：-1％（vs FY2020 -34％） directly-managed stores:+2％（vs FY2020 -9％）
GMS, Supermarket：Wacoal -1％（vs FY2020 -34％） Wing -9％（vs FY2020 -34％） Own EC：+8%（vs FY2020 +77%）
100
90
97
82
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Revenue （including internal sales）
- vs FY2023 2Q -10％
【Topics of FY2024 2Q】
- Following the first quarter, sales of new products were sluggish
- Due to sluggish growth in the number of EC visitors, sales declined significantly compared with YoY
Sales by channel（Japan）
Own EC：-24％
Retail stores：-5％
Other EC：+1％
Please see page 9. This page describes the business conditions of major subsidiaries over the last three months.
First one is Wacoal and Peach John in Japan. While EC sales increased both in Wacoal and at other companies, the physical store channel, which was expected to recover, declined due to increased selective consumption due to rising prices, and sales of mainstay products such as "Wacoal" and "Wing" declined. Brand sales remained sluggish, and cumulative sales revenue for three months was lower YoY.
Peach John sales remained sluggish as in the first quarter due to sluggish sales of new products and sluggish growth in the number of visitors to the EC site.
FY2024 2Q(Jul-Sep): Business Conditions at Major Subsidiaries（US)
Wacoal America 2Q sales trend
vs FY2023
IO Inc. 2Q sales trend
vs FY2023
Note: The graph shows the monthly figures before the adjustments in settling accounts. （Including internal sales）
Note: The graph shows the monthly figures before the adjustments in settling accounts. （Including internal sales）
98
95
94
100
【Revenue】 including internal sales, local currency basis
- vs FY2023 2Q -4％
【Topics of FY2024 2Q】
- Strengthened purchasing control by business partners in dedicated EC
- Sales declined due to sluggish EC sales of other companies despite a recovery trend at physical stores
Store basis Sales by Channel（% Change）
Physical store：＋1％ EC Total：-6％
（Own EC:+5％ Department store EC:-8％ dedicated EC:-20％）
83
86
100
58Jul.Aug. Sep.
【Revenue】 including internal sales, local currency basis
- vs FY2023 2Q -31％
【Topics of FY2024 2Q】
- Although we proactively invested in advertising until August in the previous year, in the current fiscal year, we held back on investing in sales promotion to improve profitability. Same as in the first quarter, sales declined due to sluggish growth in the number of visitors
Sales by channel（% Change）
IO EC：-41％
Directly managed store：-24％
Wholesale：+32％
Please see page 10. Next, I will talk about the business conditions of Wacoal and IO. Sales at Wacoal in the U.S. declined due to sluggish sales in the mainstay wholesale channel due to continued purchasing control by business partners.
At IO, as a result of limited sales promotion investments to improve profitability, the number of visitors declined significantly, resulting in a significant decline in revenue.
