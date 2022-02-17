Wacoal : Overseas Business
Third Quarter Financial Results Meeting for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
Wacoal's Overseas Business
Masaaki Yajima
Corporate Officer in charge of Group International Business; Director and Corporate Officer and General Manager of Global Division of Wacoal Corp.
February 10, 2022
Today's Agenda
Overview of overseas business
Current business conditions
Growth strategies for main companies
Founder Koichi Tsukamoto
Based on the "One Phase Every Ten Years 50-Year Plan" established after
the first trip to Europe and the US, Wacoal expanded overseas in 1970 (joint ventures were established in S. Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan)
Our Vision
We, the employees and management of Wacoal, will maintain a refined corporate culture based on mutual trust and will continually strive to make
the Company a global leader in the industry.
First visit to Europe and the US (1956)
3
Overseas business history (Sales trends of overseas businesses)
¥60 billion
¥40 billion
Local newspapers
introducing Wacoal
¥20 billion
Established joint ventures in Thailand, S.
Korea, and Taiwan
(1970) Established
Wacoal Hong
Kong Co., Ltd.
（1983 ）
Acquired Intimates
Acquired Eveden Group
Achieved first single-
(UK) (currently Wacoal
Online (US) (2019)
year profitability in
Europe Ltd.) (2012)
Wacoal America (1995)
Joint venture agreement
in China terminated,
Launched Wacoal brand
reorganized as wholly
Established textile
owned subsidiary
company in Thailand
in the US (1985)
(2000)
(2016)
Transitioned to Wacoal
Established
Holdings Corp. (holding
Myanmar Wacoal
company system)
Co., Ltd. and Wacoal
(2005
）
India
Established a joint
（2015 ）
venture in China (1986)
Established
Indonesia
Wacoal Co., Ltd.
(1991)
Established Wacoal
Established
Malaysia (2003)
Philippine Wacoal
Corp. (1989)
Established Vietnam
Wacoal Corp.
Wacoal brand presentation in Europe
(1997)
Scale of overseas business sales
(FY2020)
Consolidated sales
(Consolidated + Non-consolidated)
¥186.8 billion
Overseas sales ratio
43
％
(Consolidated)
Overseas sales
(Consolidated)
¥51.5 billion
Domestic sales
(Non-
¥135.3 billion
consolidated)
Overseas sales*
¥49.7 billion
(Consolidated + Non-consolidated)
Total sales
¥236.5 billion
(Consolidated) Sales by region
Asia excluding China
¥10.3 billion
（ 20 ％）
China
¥10.3 billion
（ 20 ％）
Europe (Wacoal Europe UK/European region sales)
¥8 billion
（ 15 ％）
America (Wacoal International, Wacoal Europe N. American region sales)
¥23 billion
（ 45 ％）
1
(Non-consolidated)Sales by company*
Malaysia Wacoal
Indonesia Wacoal
¥5.3 billion
(11 ％）
Taiwan Wacoal
¥10.6 billion
( 21 ％）
Shinyoung Wacoal
(S. Korea)
¥16.6 billion
(33 ％ )
Thai Wacoal
¥17.2 billion
(35 ％）
*Calculated based on data before adjustment of each company's financial results
5
All news about WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Sales 2022
181 B
1 570 M
1 570 M
Net income 2022
6 100 M
52,8 M
52,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20,9x
Yield 2022
2,39%
Capitalization
130 B
1 126 M
1 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
19 824
Free-Float
82,7%
Chart WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2 090,00 JPY
Average target price
3 175,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
51,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.