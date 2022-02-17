Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Wacoal Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3591   JP3992400006

WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.

(3591)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wacoal : Overseas Business (Transcription)

02/17/2022 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter Financial Results Meeting for the

Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Wacoal's Overseas Business

Masaaki Yajima

Corporate Officer in charge of Group International Business;

Director and Corporate Officer and General Manager of

Global Division of Wacoal Corp.

February 10, 2022

1

[Speaker]

Masaaki Yajima

Corporate Officer in charge of Group International Business;

Director and Corporate Officer and General Manager of Global Division of Wacoal Corp.

Today's Agenda

  1. Overview of overseas business
  2. Current business conditions
  3. Growth strategies for main companies

2

Yajima: Hello everyone. My name is Yajima. I used to be located in Hong Kong and China for 12 years. I may have met some of you when I held a briefing session for investors in Beijing. Thank you for your time and presence today.

Let's start by looking at page two. This will be today's agenda. First, I would like to give an overview of our overseas business, including our history, business model, and performance characteristics. Then, followed by a presentation on current business conditions and growth strategies of major companies.

The specific target figures will be explained at the announcement of the new medium-term management plan scheduled to be held in June. Today, we would like to deepen your understanding of our overseas business and explain the direction we are aiming to take over the medium- and long-term, as well as the initiatives we are taking to achieve this goal.

Also, representatives in the US and China are joining this briefing. In our daily dialogue with our customers, we hear from IR that there are many questions about the business environment in both countries. If you have questions, please ask us directly during the question-and-answer session.

Founder Koichi Tsukamoto

Based on the "One Phase Every Ten Years 50-Year Plan" established after the first trip to Europe and the US, Wacoal expanded overseas in 1970

(joint ventures were established in S. Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan)

Our Vision

We, the employees and management of Wacoal, will maintain a refined corporate culture based on mutual trust and will continually strive to make the Company a global leader in the industry.

First visit to Europe and the US (1956)

3

Please see page three. First, let me explain the history of our overseas business. In the early 1950s, shortly after the Company's founding, the founder Koichi Tsukamoto envisioned global expansion with the aim of becoming the Wacoal of the world, and in 1956 he made his first trip to Europe and the US.

After his overseas inspection, he set up a 50-year management strategy on a huge scale, which he called the "Ten- Year, One-Section,Fifty-Year Plan," and in line with this strategy, he made inroads into Thailand, Korea, and Taiwan in 1970. The slide shows our company motto. We define the Wacoal of the world as the Wacoal Group's products and services, or its efforts to address social issues, that are highly trusted by stakeholders in markets around the world.

Overseas business history (Sales trends of overseas businesses)

¥60 billion

¥40 billion

Local newspapers

introducing Wacoal

¥20 billion

Established joint ventures in Thailand, S.

Korea, and Taiwan

(1970)Established

Wacoal Hong

Kong Co., Ltd.

1983

Acquired Intimates

Acquired Eveden Group

Achieved first single-

(UK) (currently Wacoal

Online (US) (2019)

year profitability in

Europe Ltd.) (2012)

Wacoal America (1995)

Joint venture agreement

in China terminated,

Launched Wacoal brand

reorganized as wholly

Established textile

owned subsidiary

company in Thailand

in the US (1985)

(2000)

(2016)

Transitioned to Wacoal

Established

Holdings Corp. (holding

Myanmar Wacoal

company system)

Co., Ltd. and Wacoal

(2005

India

Established a joint

2015

venture in China (1986)

Established

Indonesia

Wacoal Co., Ltd.

(1991)

Established Wacoal

Established

Malaysia (2003)

Philippine Wacoal

Corp. (1989)

Established Vietnam

Wacoal Corp.

Wacoal brand presentation in Europe

(1997)

4

Please see page four. The slide shows the changes in sales of overseas business since 1970. Initially, the Company entered the Asian market as a joint venture, so sales in the overseas business didn't grow until the 1980s, when it expanded into the US and other countries.

In the US, we have been accumulating know-how one by one through repeated trial and error since 1985 and achieved our first single-year profitability in 1995. Since then, the Company has grown steadily, gaining the number one share of the department store market in 2005 and launching EC in 2010.

In addition to growth in US and China, the acquisition of the Eveden Group in 2012, the predecessor of Wacoal Europe, accelerated growth in Europe, and by FY2016, overseas business sales had grown to exceed JPY50 billion.

Scale of overseas business sales (FY2020)

Consolidated sales

(Consolidated + Non-consolidated)

¥186.8 billion

Overseas sales ratio

43

(Consolidated)

Overseas sales

(Consolidated)

¥51.5 billion

Domestic sales

(Non-

¥135.3 billion

consolidated)

Overseas sales*

¥49.7 billion

(Consolidated + Non-consolidated)

Total sales

¥236.5 billion

(Consolidated) Sales by region

Asia excluding China

¥10.3 billion20％）

China

¥10.3 billion20％）

Europe (Wacoal Europe UK/European region sales)

¥8 billion15％）

  1. America (Wacoal International, Wacoal Europe N. American region sales)

¥23 billion45％）

1

  • (Non-consolidated)Sales by company*

Malaysia Wacoal

Indonesia Wacoal

¥5.3 billion (11％）

Taiwan Wacoal

¥10.6 billion (21％）

Shinyoung Wacoal (S. Korea)

¥16.6 billion (33)

Thai Wacoal

¥17.2 billion (35％）

*Calculated based on data before adjustment of each company's financial results

5

Please see page five. This section summarizes the sales scale of our overseas business. The consolidated net sales do not include the net sales of joint ventures in Thailand, Taiwan, Korea, etc. Today, I will explain the sales scale of the entire Wacoal Group as a reference figure.

In FY2021, sales in each country temporarily dropped significantly due to the coronavirus, so the figures shown here are the ones from FY2020, which was less affected by the pandemic.

Overseas sales on the consolidated basis for FY2020 were JPY51.5 billion. The sales scale by region is JPY23 billion in the US, JPY8 billion in Europe, and JPY20 billion in Asia including China. As for the scale of non-consolidated sales, Thailand, South Korea, and Taiwan each have a sales scale of over JPY10 billion.

The Group's overseas sales, including those of unconsolidated joint ventures, are now in excess of JPY100 billion, accounting for more than 40% of total sales. I have not had many opportunities to explain about unconsolidated joint ventures, so today I took this opportunity to explain for your reference.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wacoal Holdings Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.
02/14WACOAL : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
PU
02/14WACOAL : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
PU
01/31WACOAL : Consolidated Business Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
PU
01/07Tranche Update on Wacoal Holdings Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 26,..
CI
2021WACOAL : Initiatives of the Wacoal Group for Solving the Climate Change Issues
PU
2021WACOAL : Initiatives in FY2022 and Review of 1H
PU
2021WACOAL : Initiatives in FY2022 and Review of 1H (Transcription)
PU
2021Wacoal Holdings Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, representing 1...
CI
2021Wacoal Holdings Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Consolidated Financial Summary For the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (Tran..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 181 B 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net income 2022 6 100 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 130 B 1 126 M 1 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 19 824
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Wacoal Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 090,00 JPY
Average target price 3 175,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hironobu Yasuhara Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshikata Tsukamoto President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Imai Head-Group Research & Development
Akira Miyagi Managing Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Madoka Mayuzumi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.-3.33%1 109
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.42%397 037
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.24%41 135
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-6.27%26 778
VF CORPORATION-16.76%23 945
MONCLER S.P.A.-12.46%17 165