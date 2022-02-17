Wacoal : Overseas Business (Transcription)

Corporate Officer in charge of Group International Business;
Today's Agenda
Overview of overseas business
Current business conditions
Growth strategies for main companies
Yajima: Hello everyone. My name is Yajima. I used to be located in Hong Kong and China for 12 years. I may have met some of you when I held a briefing session for investors in Beijing. Thank you for your time and presence today.
Let's start by looking at page two. This will be today's agenda. First, I would like to give an overview of our overseas business, including our history, business model, and performance characteristics. Then, followed by a presentation on current business conditions and growth strategies of major companies.
The specific target figures will be explained at the announcement of the new medium-term management plan scheduled to be held in June. Today, we would like to deepen your understanding of our overseas business and explain the direction we are aiming to take over the medium- and long-term, as well as the initiatives we are taking to achieve this goal.
Also, representatives in the US and China are joining this briefing. In our daily dialogue with our customers, we hear from IR that there are many questions about the business environment in both countries. If you have questions, please ask us directly during the question-and-answer session.
Founder Koichi Tsukamoto
Based on the "One Phase Every Ten Years 50-Year Plan" established after the first trip to Europe and the US, Wacoal expanded overseas in 1970
(joint ventures were established in S. Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan)
Our Vision
We, the employees and management of Wacoal, will maintain a refined corporate culture based on mutual trust and will continually strive to make the Company a global leader in the industry.
First visit to Europe and the US (1956)
Please see page three. First, let me explain the history of our overseas business. In the early 1950s, shortly after the Company's founding, the founder Koichi Tsukamoto envisioned global expansion with the aim of becoming the Wacoal of the world, and in 1956 he made his first trip to Europe and the US.
After his overseas inspection, he set up a 50-year management strategy on a huge scale, which he called the "Ten- Year, One-Section,Fifty-Year Plan," and in line with this strategy, he made inroads into Thailand, Korea, and Taiwan in 1970. The slide shows our company motto. We define the Wacoal of the world as the Wacoal Group's products and services, or its efforts to address social issues, that are highly trusted by stakeholders in markets around the world.
Overseas business history (Sales trends of overseas businesses)
¥60 billion
¥40 billion
Local newspapers
introducing Wacoal
¥20 billion
Established joint ventures in Thailand, S.
Korea, and Taiwan
(1970)Established
Wacoal Hong
Kong Co., Ltd.
（1983）
Acquired Intimates
Acquired Eveden Group
Achieved first single-
(UK) (currently Wacoal
Online (US) (2019)
year profitability in
Europe Ltd.) (2012)
Wacoal America (1995)
Joint venture agreement
in China terminated,
Launched Wacoal brand
reorganized as wholly
Established textile
owned subsidiary
company in Thailand
in the US (1985)
(2000)
(2016)
Transitioned to Wacoal
Established
Holdings Corp. (holding
Myanmar Wacoal
company system)
Co., Ltd. and Wacoal
(2005）
India
Established a joint
（2015）
venture in China (1986)
Established
Indonesia
Wacoal Co., Ltd.
(1991)
Established Wacoal
Established
Malaysia (2003)
Philippine Wacoal
Corp. (1989)
Established Vietnam
Wacoal Corp.
Wacoal brand presentation in Europe
(1997)
Please see page four. The slide shows the changes in sales of overseas business since 1970. Initially, the Company entered the Asian market as a joint venture, so sales in the overseas business didn't grow until the 1980s, when it expanded into the US and other countries.
In the US, we have been accumulating know-how one by one through repeated trial and error since 1985 and achieved our first single-year profitability in 1995. Since then, the Company has grown steadily, gaining the number one share of the department store market in 2005 and launching EC in 2010.
In addition to growth in US and China, the acquisition of the Eveden Group in 2012, the predecessor of Wacoal Europe, accelerated growth in Europe, and by FY2016, overseas business sales had grown to exceed JPY50 billion.
Scale of overseas business sales (FY2020)
Consolidated sales
(Consolidated + Non-consolidated)
¥186.8 billion
Overseas sales ratio
43％
(Consolidated)
Overseas sales
(Consolidated)
¥51.5 billion
Domestic sales
(Non-
¥135.3 billion
consolidated)
Overseas sales*
¥49.7 billion
(Consolidated + Non-consolidated)
Total sales
¥236.5 billion
(Consolidated) Sales by region
Asia excluding China
¥10.3 billion（20％）
China
¥10.3 billion（20％）
Europe (Wacoal Europe UK/European region sales)
¥8 billion（15％）
America (Wacoal International, Wacoal Europe N. American region sales)
¥23 billion（45％）
1
(Non-consolidated)Sales by company*
Malaysia Wacoal
Indonesia Wacoal
¥5.3 billion (11％）
Taiwan Wacoal
¥10.6 billion (21％）
Shinyoung Wacoal (S. Korea)
¥16.6 billion (33％)
Thai Wacoal
¥17.2 billion (35％）
*Calculated based on data before adjustment of each company's financial results
Please see page five. This section summarizes the sales scale of our overseas business. The consolidated net sales do not include the net sales of joint ventures in Thailand, Taiwan, Korea, etc. Today, I will explain the sales scale of the entire Wacoal Group as a reference figure.
In FY2021, sales in each country temporarily dropped significantly due to the coronavirus, so the figures shown here are the ones from FY2020, which was less affected by the pandemic.
Overseas sales on the consolidated basis for FY2020 were JPY51.5 billion. The sales scale by region is JPY23 billion in the US, JPY8 billion in Europe, and JPY20 billion in Asia including China. As for the scale of non-consolidated sales, Thailand, South Korea, and Taiwan each have a sales scale of over JPY10 billion.
The Group's overseas sales, including those of unconsolidated joint ventures, are now in excess of JPY100 billion, accounting for more than 40% of total sales. I have not had many opportunities to explain about unconsolidated joint ventures, so today I took this opportunity to explain for your reference.
