Wacoal : Overseas Business (Transcription)

Today's Agenda

Overview of overseas business Current business conditions Growth strategies for main companies

Yajima: Hello everyone. My name is Yajima. I used to be located in Hong Kong and China for 12 years. I may have met some of you when I held a briefing session for investors in Beijing. Thank you for your time and presence today.

Let's start by looking at page two. This will be today's agenda. First, I would like to give an overview of our overseas business, including our history, business model, and performance characteristics. Then, followed by a presentation on current business conditions and growth strategies of major companies.

The specific target figures will be explained at the announcement of the new medium-term management plan scheduled to be held in June. Today, we would like to deepen your understanding of our overseas business and explain the direction we are aiming to take over the medium- and long-term, as well as the initiatives we are taking to achieve this goal.

Also, representatives in the US and China are joining this briefing. In our daily dialogue with our customers, we hear from IR that there are many questions about the business environment in both countries. If you have questions, please ask us directly during the question-and-answer session.