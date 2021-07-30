Log in
    6727   JP3993400005

WACOM CO., LTD.

(6727)
  Report
Wacom : Acquisition of Treasury Stock

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
For reference (*)

July 30,2021

Acquisition of Treasury Stock

Tokyo, July 30, 2021 ----- Wacom Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved at a meeting of its

Board of Directors to acquire the Company's treasury stock pursuant to Article 156 of Japanese Companies Act, of which application is defined by both paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act and provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Please refer to the details below.

1. Reason for acquisition of own shares

Based on our Medium-Term Business Direction "Wacom Chapter 3", the Company recognizes shareholder return as one the most important management issues. The Company formulated a policy for shareholder return that proposes to implement treasury stock acquisition during the period from May 13, 2021 to March 31, 2025, up to a total acquisition cost of JPY 10 billion, resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 12, 2021, and announced as "Notice of Policy Regarding Treasury Stock Acquisition" on the same day.

The Company decided to acquire its treasury stock, upon comprehensive consideration of the current investment opportunities, financial conditions and stock price level, based on the above policy. .

2. Details of acquisition

  1. Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company
  2. Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 2,000,000 shares

(Equivalent of 1.23% of outstanding shares)

  1. Total acquisition cost: Up to 1.0 billion Japanese yen
  2. Acquisition period: From August 2, 2021, to October 29, 2021
  3. Acquisition Method: Open market acquisition of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference) Position of treasury stock as of June 30, 2021

Number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock): 162,449,239 shares

Number of treasury stock

: 4,097,161 shares

  1. This is translated to English from a Japanese announcement solely for convenience of non-Japanese readers.

For inquiries:

IR, Wacom Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +81-3-5337-6502

IR Website:

https://investors.wacom.com/en-jp/

Disclaimer

Wacom Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
