Wacom : Q1 FY 3/2022 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

1.Qualitative Information and Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated business performance

Note: All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year unless otherwise stated. Amounts for financial results are rounded to the nearest million yen.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), amid the global Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, it became apparent that recovery trends for individual economies were diverging - a gap attributed to differences in the progress of vaccination programs and the effectiveness of policy support in individual countries. Despite rapid economic recovery in developed countries such as the United States, the outlook nevertheless remains uncertain due to delayed economic recovery in emerging and developing countries (China excepted) and a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the emergence of a mutant variant. In this environment, the IT market has seen mobile, cloud, big data, and social networks grow in importance due to the expansion of information networks and diversification of data sources through the Internet of Things (IoT), restrictions on the movement of people around the world, and the technological innovations and increased convenience associated with them. Relative to the average exchange rate of the same period of the previous fiscal year, the yen was slightly weaker against the US dollar, and weaker against the euro and renminbi, reflecting views on the world economy and he monetary and trade policies of major economies. The estimated impact of currency fluctuations on financial results is as follows: a positive impact of approximately ¥1 billion on consolidated net sales and a positive impact of approximately ¥0.5 billion on consolidated operating profit.

Under this business environment, Wacom Group formulated and announced its Medium-Term Business Direction: "Wacom Chapter 3" on May 12, 2021. Through this direction, the final year of which is the fiscal year ending March 2025, we aim to leverage on our leadership in markets associated with digital pen and ink technologies to achieve "Meaningful Growth" - not only financial growth but also the growth that our customers experience as the result of using our products and services; growth through the accumulation of knowledge in society and its diverse communities; and growth through the self-realization of every individual. In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we promoted growth strategies for the future in collaboration with partner companies to further develop our business model in growing fields such as IoT, education, VR (Virtual Reality), MR (Mixed Reality), 3D printing, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and data security. We also implemented groupwide measures to improve productivity and cost structures through improved management decision-making.

In the Branded Business segment, we worked to enhance technological innovation and improve customer service to deliver the ultimate creative experience to each customer. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, overall sales of the Branded Business segment exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year on increased sales of mainly display products in the Creative Solution category.

In the Technology Solution Business segment, in addition to continuing efforts to position our digital pen technologies with Active-ES (electrostatic) and EMR (Electromagnetic Resonance) as the de facto standard, we undertook to expand the adoption of digital pen technologies for tablet and notebook PC devices and develop business opportunities in the educational market. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, overall sales in the Technology Solution Business segment exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year due to strong year-on-year growth for Active-ES and EMR technology solutions.

As a company-wide initiative in line with the strategic direction of the medium-term business direction, we proactively invested in the development of new core technologies and business models to enhance growth with a view towards financial efficiency. In addition, a new outside female director was appointed to the Board of Directors, and efforts were made to enhance the quality of management by further stimulating substantive discussions among Board members with diverse and specialized viewpoints.

Note: For the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wacom Group's business activities during the current fiscal year and our COVID-19 related initiatives, please see page 6.