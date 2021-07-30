Wacom : Q1 FY 3/2022 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

(For Ref.) Capital: Q1 FY3/2022 36,950 mY FY 3/2021 37,689 mY
2. Dividend
Dividend Per Share
(Record
Q1
H1
Q3
End of FY
FY Total
date)
FY 3/2021
Yen Sen
Yen Sen
Yen Sen
Yen Sen
Yen Sen
-
0.00
-
19.00
19.00
FY 3/2022
-
FY 3/2022
0.00
-
15.00
15.00
(forecast)
(Note) Changes in dividend per share forecast of FY3/2022 : No
Dividend per share for FY 3/2021: Ordinary dividend of 13.50 yen and special dividend of 5.50 yen
3.Consolidated Business Forecast of FY 3/2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Net Profit
per Share
Owners of Parent
Outstanding
mY
%
mY
%
mY
%
mY
%
Yen Sen
Full
Year
102,000
-6.0
11,000
-18.0
11,000
-21.9
8,000
-21.8
49.25
(Note) Changes in Business Forecast of FY 3/2022: No
4.Other
Reclassification of significant subsidiaries during the period (Reclassification due to the
change in scope of consolidation)
: No
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting principles, procedures and methods of presentation in consolidated financial statement
・Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards
: Yes
・Changes other than those above
: No
･Changes resulting from accounting estimates
: No
・Changes resulting from restatements
: No
3) Numbers of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at end of year (Including treasury stock):
Shares
Shares
Q1 FY 3/2022
166,546,400 FY 3/2021
166,546,400
Number of treasury stock outstanding at end of year:
Shares
Shares
Q1 FY 3/2022
4,097,161 FY 3/2021
4,097,161
Number of average shares during the fiscal year:
Shares
Shares
Q1 FY 3/2022
162,449,239 Q1 FY 3/2021
162,425,099
*These financial results are not subject to review procedures.
Forward-lookingstatements regarding future events and performance contained in this presentation are based on currently available information and involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation due to these risks and uncertainties.
(Accompanying data)
Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement, Consolidated Comprehensive Profit Statement, Consolidated Cash Flow Statement, Notes to Financial Statements, Segment Information and Other information, and Supplementary Information.
1.Qualitative Information and Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated business performance
Note: All comparisons are with the same period of the previous fiscal year unless otherwise stated. Amounts for financial results are rounded to the nearest million yen.
During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), amid the global Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, it became apparent that recovery trends for individual economies were diverging - a gap attributed to differences in the progress of vaccination programs and the effectiveness of policy support in individual countries. Despite rapid economic recovery in developed countries such as the United States, the outlook nevertheless remains uncertain due to delayed economic recovery in emerging and developing countries (China excepted) and a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the emergence of a mutant variant. In this environment, the IT market has seen mobile, cloud, big data, and social networks grow in importance due to the expansion of information networks and diversification of data sources through the Internet of Things (IoT), restrictions on the movement of people around the world, and the technological innovations and increased convenience associated with them. Relative to the average exchange rate of the same period of the previous fiscal year, the yen was slightly weaker against the US dollar, and weaker against the euro and renminbi, reflecting views on the world economy and he monetary and trade policies of major economies. The estimated impact of currency fluctuations on financial results is as follows: a positive impact of approximately ¥1 billion on consolidated net sales and a positive impact of approximately ¥0.5 billion on consolidated operating profit.
Under this business environment, Wacom Group formulated and announced its Medium-Term Business Direction: "Wacom Chapter 3" on May 12, 2021. Through this direction, the final year of which is the fiscal year ending March 2025, we aim to leverage on our leadership in markets associated with digital pen and ink technologies to achieve "Meaningful Growth" - not only financial growth but also the growth that our customers experience as the result of using our products and services; growth through the accumulation of knowledge in society and its diverse communities; and growth through the self-realization of every individual. In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we promoted growth strategies for the future in collaboration with partner companies to further develop our business model in growing fields such as IoT, education, VR (Virtual Reality), MR (Mixed Reality), 3D printing, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and data security. We also implemented groupwide measures to improve productivity and cost structures through improved management decision-making.
In the Branded Business segment, we worked to enhance technological innovation and improve customer service to deliver the ultimate creative experience to each customer. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, overall sales of the Branded Business segment exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year on increased sales of mainly display products in the Creative Solution category.
In the Technology Solution Business segment, in addition to continuing efforts to position our digital pen technologies with Active-ES (electrostatic) and EMR (Electromagnetic Resonance) as the de facto standard, we undertook to expand the adoption of digital pen technologies for tablet and notebook PC devices and develop business opportunities in the educational market. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, overall sales in the Technology Solution Business segment exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year due to strong year-on-year growth for Active-ES and EMR technology solutions.
As a company-wide initiative in line with the strategic direction of the medium-term business direction, we proactively invested in the development of new core technologies and business models to enhance growth with a view towards financial efficiency. In addition, a new outside female director was appointed to the Board of Directors, and efforts were made to enhance the quality of management by further stimulating substantive discussions among Board members with diverse and specialized viewpoints.
Note: For the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wacom Group's business activities during the current fiscal year and our COVID-19 related initiatives, please see page 6.
For the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, consolidated net sales increased 15.6% to ¥24,179 million, operating profit increased 36.6% to ¥3,028 million, ordinary profit increased 47.3% to ¥3,091 million. And net profit attributable to owners of parent increased 53.3% to ¥2,312 million.
Segment results
Business results by segment are described below.
1.Branded Business
In the Creative Solution category, overall sales increased relative to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to notably higher sales of display products. In addition, some products have been made compatible with Android OS and Chrome OS since the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
Display products
Sales of Wacom Cintiq Pro were significantly higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to active sales activities. In addition, sales of Wacom Cintiq were also significantly higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of Wacom One 13, introduced in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, were higher compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. As a result, overall sales of display products were significantly higher than the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Pen tablet products
Sales of the Wacom Intuos Pro series significantly exceeded the level seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year as active sales activities mitigated the impact of factors such as length of time since launch. Sales of Wacom Intuos series were lower compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the length of time since product launch and drop off in demand. However, sales of One by Wacom exceeded the level seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year on the strength of sales activities. As a result, overall sales of pen tablet products slightly exceeded those of the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Mobile products and others
Amid the expanding market for digital pen-equipped tablets, the competitive environment has changed significantly, and sales of mobile products were considerably higher relative to the same previous period on the contribution of Wacom Mobile Studio Pro, a Windows 10-based creative tablet announced in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. In addition, sales of non-mobile stylus pen products were slightly higher relative to the same previous period. As a result, overall sales of mobile products and others increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Business Solution sales were considerably higher than the same period of the previous fiscal year due to significantly higher sales of LCD pen tablets - an outcome resulting from active sales activities.
As a result of the above, overall sales in the Branded Business segment for the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 increased 20.1% to ¥12,960 million, and segment profit increased 72.9% to ¥2,484 million.
2.Technology Solution Business AES technology solution
Sales in the AES technology solution category increased slightly year on year despite production and supply chain-related operational constraints. AES digital pen products continue to be well received by OEM partner manufacturers.
EMR technology solution, others
Overall sales of our EMR technology solution were higher than those of the same previous period on the strength of increased sales to OEM partner manufacturers, despite production and supply chain- related operational constraints.
5
