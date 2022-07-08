Wadakohsan : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] July 08, 2022 Company name: WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 8931 URL: http://www.wadakohsan.co.jp Representative: Toshiya Mizomoto President and Representative Director Contact: Hiroyuki Kurokawa Director, General Manager of General Planning and Policy Dept. Phone: +81-78-361-1510 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 15, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to May 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % May 31, 2022 10,538 (3.9) 1,161 3.6 1,020 5.6 721 8.1 May 31, 2021 10,969 35.2 1,120 169.0 966 377.0 666 780.0 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Three months ended Yen Yen May 31, 2022 64.96 - May 31, 2021 60.07 - (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio As of Million yen Million yen % May 31, 2022 92,481 27,138 29.3 February 28, 2022 98,302 26,656 27.1 (Reference) Equity: As of May 31, 2022: ¥ 27,138 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥ 26,656 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 - 18.00 - 22.00 40.00 Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 - Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 21.00 - 21.00 42.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income Basic earnings per share Six months ended August Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 19,000 8.6 1,700 12.4 1,300 9.3 900 9.6 81.08 31, 2022 Full year 42,000 0.5 3,700 (4.7) 2,900 (8.3) 2,000 (14.4) 180.18 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: (1) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly Non-consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): May 31, 2022: 11,100,000 shares February 28, 2022: 11,100,000 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: May 31, 2022: 248 shares February 28, 2022: 248 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended May 31, 2022: 11,099,752 shares Three months ended May 31, 2021: 11,099,752 shares Quarterly results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Forward-looking statements in this document, including the forecasts of financial results, etc., are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual performance and other results may differ materially from these forecasts are due to various factors. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheets (Thousand yen) As of February 28,2022 As of May 31,2022 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 17,007,822 15,932,554 Accounts receivable - trade 8,011 7,276 Lease receivables 836,448 831,513 Real estate for sale 10,478,002 9,300,962 Real estate for sale in process 40,872,549 37,706,003 Other 751,637 387,211 Allowance for doubtful accounts (9,110) (9,103) Current assets 69,945,361 64,156,417 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings, net 12,307,683 12,189,617 Land 13,220,208 13,216,663 Other, net 143,784 372,725 Property, plant and equipment 25,671,676 25,779,006 Intangible assets 617,874 618,290 Investments and other assets Deferred tax assets 501,645 349,082 Other 1,581,242 1,594,178 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15,587) (15,584) Investments and other assets 2,067,300 1,927,676 Non-current assets 28,356,851 28,324,973 Assets 98,302,213 92,481,390 ―1― (Thousand yen) As of February 28,2022 As of May 31,2022 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 4,012,434 858,953 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 9,191,830 7,970,014 Short-term borrowings 7,307,600 8,642,900 Current portion of bonds payable 224,300 64,500 Current portion of long-term borrowings 20,855,637 20,928,677 Income taxes payable 672,171 172,247 Advances received 4,202,226 3,889,166 Provision for bonuses 121,507 188,322 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other 8,475 16,950 officers) Provision for warranties for completed 21,000 14,000 construction Asset retirement obligations - 2,500 Other 1,231,558 1,261,326 Current liabilities 47,848,740 44,009,558 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 385,750 357,750 Long-term borrowings 21,893,935 19,961,681 Provision for retirement benefits 232,631 219,162 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and 547,883 79,629 other officers) Asset retirement obligations 324,277 322,169 Other 412,305 393,240 Non-current liabilities 23,796,782 21,333,632 Liabilities 71,645,523 65,343,191 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,403,091 1,403,091 Capital surplus 1,448,280 1,448,280 Retained earnings 23,857,173 24,334,048 Treasury shares (121) (121) Shareholders' equity 26,708,423 27,185,297 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale (26,924) (28,376) securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges (24,808) (18,721) Valuation and translation adjustments (51,733) (47,098) Net assets 26,656,690 27,138,199 Liabilities and net assets 98,302,213 92,481,390 ―2― Quarterly Non-consolidated Statements of Income Quarterly Non-consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months) (Thousand yen) For the three months For the three months ended May 31,2021 ended May 31,2022 Net sales 10,969,087 10,538,957 Cost of sales 8,839,739 8,384,071 Gross profit (loss) 2,129,348 2,154,885 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,008,955 993,621 Operating profit (loss) 1,120,392 1,161,264 Non-operating income Interest income 69 53 Dividend income 2,520 2,591 Foreign exchange gains - 12,255 Surrender value of insurance policies 9,789 2,597 Commission income 1,766 1,233 Other 974 5,641 Non-operating income 15,120 24,372 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 158,915 155,442 Financing expenses 8,333 4,454 Other 1,874 4,790 Non-operating expenses 169,123 164,687 Ordinary profit (loss) 966,389 1,020,949 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of non-current assets 6,689 2 Extraordinary income 6,689 2 Extraordinary losses Loss on sale of non-current assets 625 - Extraordinary losses 625 - Profit (loss) before income taxes 972,454 1,020,951 Income taxes - current 223,000 150,000 Income taxes - deferred 82,648 149,881 Income taxes 305,648 299,881 Profit (loss) 666,805 721,069 ―3― Attachments Original Link

