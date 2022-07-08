Wadakohsan : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Director, General Manager of General Planning and Policy Dept.
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
10,538
(3.9)
1,161
3.6
1,020
5.6
721
8.1
May 31, 2021
10,969
35.2
1,120
169.0
966
377.0
666
780.0
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2022
64.96
-
May 31, 2021
60.07
-
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
May 31, 2022
92,481
27,138
29.3
February 28, 2022
98,302
26,656
27.1
(Reference) Equity: As of
May 31, 2022:
¥
27,138 million
As of
February 28, 2022:
¥
26,656 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
-
18.00
-
22.00
40.00
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023
21.00
-
21.00
42.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income
Basic earnings
per share
Six months ended August
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
19,000
8.6
1,700
12.4
1,300
9.3
900
9.6
81.08
31, 2022
Full year
42,000
0.5
3,700
(4.7)
2,900
(8.3)
2,000
(14.4)
180.18
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly Non-consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
May 31, 2022:
11,100,000
shares
February 28, 2022:
11,100,000
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
May 31, 2022:
248
shares
February 28, 2022:
248
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
11,099,752
shares
Three months ended May 31, 2021:
11,099,752
shares
Quarterly results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements in this document, including the forecasts of financial results, etc., are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual performance and other results may differ materially from these forecasts are due to various factors.
Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of February 28,2022
As of May 31,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
17,007,822
15,932,554
Accounts receivable - trade
8,011
7,276
Lease receivables
836,448
831,513
Real estate for sale
10,478,002
9,300,962
Real estate for sale in process
40,872,549
37,706,003
Other
751,637
387,211
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9,110)
(9,103)
Current assets
69,945,361
64,156,417
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
12,307,683
12,189,617
Land
13,220,208
13,216,663
Other, net
143,784
372,725
Property, plant and equipment
25,671,676
25,779,006
Intangible assets
617,874
618,290
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
501,645
349,082
Other
1,581,242
1,594,178
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(15,587)
(15,584)
Investments and other assets
2,067,300
1,927,676
Non-current assets
28,356,851
28,324,973
Assets
98,302,213
92,481,390
(Thousand yen)
As of February 28,2022
As of May 31,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
4,012,434
858,953
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
9,191,830
7,970,014
Short-term borrowings
7,307,600
8,642,900
Current portion of bonds payable
224,300
64,500
Current portion of long-term borrowings
20,855,637
20,928,677
Income taxes payable
672,171
172,247
Advances received
4,202,226
3,889,166
Provision for bonuses
121,507
188,322
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
8,475
16,950
officers)
Provision for warranties for completed
21,000
14,000
construction
Asset retirement obligations
-
2,500
Other
1,231,558
1,261,326
Current liabilities
47,848,740
44,009,558
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
385,750
357,750
Long-term borrowings
21,893,935
19,961,681
Provision for retirement benefits
232,631
219,162
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
547,883
79,629
other officers)
Asset retirement obligations
324,277
322,169
Other
412,305
393,240
Non-current liabilities
23,796,782
21,333,632
Liabilities
71,645,523
65,343,191
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,403,091
1,403,091
Capital surplus
1,448,280
1,448,280
Retained earnings
23,857,173
24,334,048
Treasury shares
(121)
(121)
Shareholders' equity
26,708,423
27,185,297
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
(26,924)
(28,376)
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(24,808)
(18,721)
Valuation and translation adjustments
(51,733)
(47,098)
Net assets
26,656,690
27,138,199
Liabilities and net assets
98,302,213
92,481,390
Quarterly Non-consolidated Statements of Income
Quarterly Non-consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
