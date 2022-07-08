Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Wadakohsan Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8931   JP3993920002

WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION

(8931)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
805.00 JPY   -0.25%
03:04aWADAKOHSAN : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
04/11Wadakohsan Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Six Months Ending August 31, 2022
CI
04/11Wadakohsan Corporation Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022, Payable on May 30, 2022; Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wadakohsan : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

July 08, 2022

Company name: WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 8931

URL: http://www.wadakohsan.co.jp

Representative: Toshiya Mizomoto

President and Representative Director

Contact: Hiroyuki Kurokawa

Director, General Manager of General Planning and Policy Dept.

Phone: +81-78-361-1510

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: July 15, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 (March 01, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

10,538

(3.9)

1,161

3.6

1,020

5.6

721

8.1

May 31, 2021

10,969

35.2

1,120

169.0

966

377.0

666

780.0

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2022

64.96

-

May 31, 2021

60.07

-

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

92,481

27,138

29.3

February 28, 2022

98,302

26,656

27.1

(Reference) Equity: As of

May 31, 2022:

¥

27,138 million

As of

February 28, 2022:

¥

26,656 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

-

18.00

-

22.00

40.00

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending February 28, 2023

21.00

-

21.00

42.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023(March 01, 2022 to February 28, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income

Basic earnings

per share

Six months ended August

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

19,000

8.6

1,700

12.4

1,300

9.3

900

9.6

81.08

31, 2022

Full year

42,000

0.5

3,700

(4.7)

2,900

(8.3)

2,000

(14.4)

180.18

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly Non-consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

May 31, 2022:

11,100,000

shares

February 28, 2022:

11,100,000

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

May 31, 2022:

248

shares

February 28, 2022:

248

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended May 31, 2022:

11,099,752

shares

Three months ended May 31, 2021:

11,099,752

shares

  • Quarterly results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements in this document, including the forecasts of financial results, etc., are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual performance and other results may differ materially from these forecasts are due to various factors.

Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of February 28,2022

As of May 31,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

17,007,822

15,932,554

Accounts receivable - trade

8,011

7,276

Lease receivables

836,448

831,513

Real estate for sale

10,478,002

9,300,962

Real estate for sale in process

40,872,549

37,706,003

Other

751,637

387,211

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9,110)

(9,103)

Current assets

69,945,361

64,156,417

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

12,307,683

12,189,617

Land

13,220,208

13,216,663

Other, net

143,784

372,725

Property, plant and equipment

25,671,676

25,779,006

Intangible assets

617,874

618,290

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

501,645

349,082

Other

1,581,242

1,594,178

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15,587)

(15,584)

Investments and other assets

2,067,300

1,927,676

Non-current assets

28,356,851

28,324,973

Assets

98,302,213

92,481,390

―1―

(Thousand yen)

As of February 28,2022

As of May 31,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

4,012,434

858,953

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

9,191,830

7,970,014

Short-term borrowings

7,307,600

8,642,900

Current portion of bonds payable

224,300

64,500

Current portion of long-term borrowings

20,855,637

20,928,677

Income taxes payable

672,171

172,247

Advances received

4,202,226

3,889,166

Provision for bonuses

121,507

188,322

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

8,475

16,950

officers)

Provision for warranties for completed

21,000

14,000

construction

Asset retirement obligations

-

2,500

Other

1,231,558

1,261,326

Current liabilities

47,848,740

44,009,558

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

385,750

357,750

Long-term borrowings

21,893,935

19,961,681

Provision for retirement benefits

232,631

219,162

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

547,883

79,629

other officers)

Asset retirement obligations

324,277

322,169

Other

412,305

393,240

Non-current liabilities

23,796,782

21,333,632

Liabilities

71,645,523

65,343,191

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,403,091

1,403,091

Capital surplus

1,448,280

1,448,280

Retained earnings

23,857,173

24,334,048

Treasury shares

(121)

(121)

Shareholders' equity

26,708,423

27,185,297

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

(26,924)

(28,376)

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(24,808)

(18,721)

Valuation and translation adjustments

(51,733)

(47,098)

Net assets

26,656,690

27,138,199

Liabilities and net assets

98,302,213

92,481,390

―2―

Quarterly Non-consolidated Statements of Income

Quarterly Non-consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Thousand yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended May 31,2021

ended May 31,2022

Net sales

10,969,087

10,538,957

Cost of sales

8,839,739

8,384,071

Gross profit (loss)

2,129,348

2,154,885

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,008,955

993,621

Operating profit (loss)

1,120,392

1,161,264

Non-operating income

Interest income

69

53

Dividend income

2,520

2,591

Foreign exchange gains

-

12,255

Surrender value of insurance policies

9,789

2,597

Commission income

1,766

1,233

Other

974

5,641

Non-operating income

15,120

24,372

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

158,915

155,442

Financing expenses

8,333

4,454

Other

1,874

4,790

Non-operating expenses

169,123

164,687

Ordinary profit (loss)

966,389

1,020,949

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

6,689

2

Extraordinary income

6,689

2

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

625

-

Extraordinary losses

625

-

Profit (loss) before income taxes

972,454

1,020,951

Income taxes - current

223,000

150,000

Income taxes - deferred

82,648

149,881

Income taxes

305,648

299,881

Profit (loss)

666,805

721,069

―3―

Disclaimer

Wadakohsan Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION
03:04aWADAKOHSAN : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
04/11Wadakohsan Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Six Months Ending August 31, ..
CI
04/11Wadakohsan Corporation Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2..
CI
04/11Wadakohsan Corporation Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8 958 M 65,9 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wadakohsan Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshiya Mizomoto President & Representative Director
Takenao Wada Chairman
Tomio Saito Independent Outside Director
Takeshi Kimura Independent Outside Director
Tsune Sawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WADAKOHSAN CORPORATION0.00%66
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-2.88%32 224
VONOVIA SE-40.19%22 907
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-25.61%11 365
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-26.60%11 081
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.91%8 968