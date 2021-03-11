Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, FPRX, FLIR, WDR, HMSY, SNCA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/11/2021 | 10:26pm EST
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amgen Inc. for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are a Five Prime shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a FLIR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share. If you are an HMS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. If you are a Seneca shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mgln-fprx-flir-wdr-hmsy-snca-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301246144.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
