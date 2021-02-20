Log in
WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC.

(WDR)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders - TPCO, CEI, MGLN, RNET, WDR

02/20/2021 | 02:10pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viking Energy Group, Inc. If you are a Camber Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies-on-behalf-of-shareholders--tpco-cei-mgln-rnet-wdr-301232020.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
