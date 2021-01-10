Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of BPFH, SIVB, CATM, CHNG, MGLN, PS, PRVL, RP, and WDR

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) - SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ: SIVB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of BFPH to SIVB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHNG to Optum for $25.75 per share.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PS to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRVL to Eli Lilly and Company for $22.50 per share plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash.

RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq: RP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RP to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WDR to affiliates of Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share.

