WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC.

WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC.

(WDR)
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. : Announces January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

02/10/2021 | 06:46am EST
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $74.3 billion for the month ended January 31, 2021, compared to $74.8 billion on December 31, 2020.

Assets Under Management
($ in Millions)
Preliminary
Month Ended January 31, 2021
Retail Institutional Total
 
Beginning assets

$

71,252

 

$

3,570

 

$

74,822

 

Net flows

 

(644

)

 

(40

)

 

(684

)

Market action

 

135

 

 

3

 

 

138

 

Ending assets

$

70,743

 

$

3,533

 

$

74,276

 

Cautionary Statement

The preliminary information included in this news release reflects management's estimate based on currently available information. Estimates are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon this preliminary information.

About the Company

Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has provided investment management and wealth management services to clients throughout the United States since 1937. Today, we distribute our investment products through the unaffiliated channel under the IVY INVESTMENTS® brand (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), our wealth management channel (through independent financial advisors associated with WADDELL & REED, INC.), and our institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans, endowments and subadvisory relationships). For more information, visit ir.waddell.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 040 M - -
Net income 2020 104 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 1 567 M 1 567 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip James Sanders Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brent K. Bloss President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin R. Clouse Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Thomas C. Godlasky Chairman
Eric J Meltzer Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL, INC.-1.06%1 567
BLACKROCK, INC.0.68%111 166
UBS GROUP AG9.70%54 366
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.93%37 652
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.13%37 209
STATE STREET CORPORATION4.20%26 783
