  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Wadi Kom Ombo For Land Reclamation Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKOL   EGS01071C017

WADI KOM OMBO FOR LAND RECLAMATION CO.

(WKOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-09-12
34.26 EGP   -0.35%
04:42pDanaher to spin off environmental and applied solutions unit
RE
05/24Britishvolt buys German battery cell maker EAS for 36 million euros
RE
02/15WADI KOM OMBO FOR LAND RECLAMATION : Land Reclamation (WKOL.CA) Reports 6 Months Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Danaher to spin off environmental and applied solutions unit

09/14/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Medical technology firm Danaher Corp said on Wednesday it would separate its environmental & applied solutions (EAS) segment to create a publicly traded company.

Danaher insider Jennifer Honeycutt, who joined the company in 1999, will become the president and chief executive officer of EAS after the transaction closes in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Danaher, which currently has a market capitalization of over $200 billion, is the third large conglomerate this year to announce a spin-off after Kellogg Co and 3M Co.

Danaher said it expects the transaction to be tax-free to its shareholders. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -2.44% 117.53 Delayed Quote.-30.05%
WADI KOM OMBO FOR LAND RECLAMATION CO. -0.35% 34.26 End-of-day quote.-30.14%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 122 M - -
Net income 2021 22,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 30,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 192 M 9,93 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,99%
Chart WADI KOM OMBO FOR LAND RECLAMATION CO.
Wadi Kom Ombo For Land Reclamation Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shawky Ghuneim Mohammed Ghuneim Chairman & Managing Director
Hussein Abu Fadel Sultan Head-Finance & Administration
El-Said Abdul Khaliq Mohamed Al-Wakib Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Atif Bassiouny Mohammed Independent Non-Executive Director
Talaat Ahmed Mohammed Abdul Rahim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WADI KOM OMBO FOR LAND RECLAMATION CO.-30.14%10
VINCI2.64%53 873
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.17%35 186
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%32 215
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED12.79%21 750
QUANTA SERVICES23.36%20 231