Wafer Works : Announcement of Important Resolutions of the shareholders' meeting, on behalf of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WAFER WORKS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
15:59:33
Subject
Announcement of Important Resolutions of the
shareholders' meeting, on behalf of Wafer Works
(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Approved the annual profit sharing plan of 2021 of Wafer Works
(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
(1)Approved The Board of Directors'report of 2021 of Wafer Works
(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
(2)Approved the annual report of 2021 of Wafer Works (Shanghai)
Co.,Ltd.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
(1)Approved the election of non-independent Directors of the 2nd
Board of Directors of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
(2)Approved the election of Independent Directors of the 2nd
Board of Directors of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
(3)Approved the election of non-employed representatives of the
2nd Board of Supervisors of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approved The Board of Supervisors' report of 2021 of Wafer Works
(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
(2)Approved the annual budget plan of 2022 of Wafer Works (Shanghai)
Co.,Ltd.
(3)Approved the annual estimation of affiliate transactions of 2022
of Wafer Works(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
(4)Approved the proposal to hire an external auditor agent of Wafer
Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
(5)Approved the proposal to adjust the validity period of the stock
option incentive plan and some performance evaluation indicators.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Wafer Works Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:03 UTC.