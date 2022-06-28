Wafer Works : Announcement of Important Resolutions of the shareholders' meeting, on behalf of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/28 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Approved the annual profit sharing plan of 2021 of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: (1)Approved The Board of Directors'report of 2021 of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (2)Approved the annual report of 2021 of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: (1)Approved the election of non-independent Directors of the 2nd Board of Directors of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (2)Approved the election of Independent Directors of the 2nd Board of Directors of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (3)Approved the election of non-employed representatives of the 2nd Board of Supervisors of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approved The Board of Supervisors' report of 2021 of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (2)Approved the annual budget plan of 2022 of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (3)Approved the annual estimation of affiliate transactions of 2022 of Wafer Works(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (4)Approved the proposal to hire an external auditor agent of Wafer Works (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (5)Approved the proposal to adjust the validity period of the stock option incentive plan and some performance evaluation indicators. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.