Wafer Works : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution to conduct a private placement of common shares

Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/23
2.Types of securities privately placed:private placement of common shares
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship
with the Company:The counterparty for this private placement is limited
to specific persons that meet the requirements of Article 43-6 of the
Securities and Exchange Act as well as the Decree No.: (2002)
Tai-Tsai-Cheng-1-Tsu-0910003455 issued by the Financial Supervisory
Commission on June 13, 2002. When the subscriber is a strategic investor,
an individual or legal person that helps the Company to improve
technology, develop products, reduce costs, expand markets or strengthen
customer relationships, etc. will be selected, so as to use his/her/its
experience, technology, knowledge, reputation or access to enhance the
Company's competitiveness, operational performance or profitability.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:It is planned to be carried
out within the limit of 50,000,000 shares (If it is a private placement
of convertible corporate bonds, the total maximum amount is tentatively
set at NT$2.5 billion) in two installments within one year from the date
of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.
5.Amount limit of the private placement:NT$500,000,000
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:The price of
common shares in this private placement shall not be lower than 80% of
the higher price calculated based on the following two methods: the
average price per share based on the simple arithmetic average of the
closing price of common shares for the 1, 3, or 5 business days prior
to the pricing date, deducting the ex-rights and dividends of the
free allotment, and adding back the capital reduction and
anti-ex-rights; or the share price based on the simple arithmetic
average of the closing price of common shares for the 30 business
days prior to the pricing date, deducting the ex-rights and dividends
of the free allotment, and adding back the capital reduction and
anti-ex-rights. The actual pricing date is authorized to be determined
by the Board of Directors depending on the situation of negotiations
with specific persons in the future. The above-mentioned private
placement price is determined in accordance with the relevant laws
and regulations of the competent authority and thus should be reasonable.
7.Use of the funds raised in the private placement:Including but not
limited to replenishing working capital or repaying bank borrowings.
8.Reasons for conducting non-public offering:After considering factors
such as capital market conditions, financing timeliness, and issuance
costs, it is believed that raising funds through private placement of
securities will effectively improve the Company's mobility and
flexibility in fundraising. Therefore, it is planned to raise funds
from specific persons through private placement. In terms of introducing
strategic investors in this private placement, it is considered that
restrictions on transfer of securities privately placed can ensure a
long-term cooperative relationship between the Company and strategic
investors. In addition, since the purpose of the funds privately placed
is to respond to the needs of the Company's operations and development,
a private placement will positively contribute to the stability of the
Company's operations and shareholder equity.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent Board of Directors:
None
10.Actual price determination date:It will be submitted to the Annual
Shareholders' Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to adjust,
determine the price and handle the relevant matters in accordance
with the then-prevailing market conditions; in the event of changes
in laws and regulations in the future, revisions as instructed by the
competent authority, or necessary changes based on operational
assessments or due to objective circumstances, the Board of Directors
is also authorized to handle such matters with full authority.
11.Reference price:It will be submitted to the Annual Shareholders'
Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to adjust, determine
the price and handle the relevant matters in accordance with the
then-prevailing market conditions; in the event of changes in laws
and regulations in the future, revisions as instructed by the
competent authority, or necessary changes based on operational
assessments or due to objective circumstances, the Board of Directors
is also authorized to handle such matters with full authority.
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or
subscription price:It will be submitted to the Annual Shareholders'
Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to adjust, determine the
price and handle the relevant matters in accordance with the
then-prevailing market conditions; in the event of changes in laws
and regulations in the future, revisions as instructed by the
competent authority, or necessary changes based on operational
assessments or due to objective circumstances, the Board of Directors
is also authorized to handle such matters with full authority.
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:Except
for the transfer restrictions stipulated in Article 43-8 of the Securities
and Exchange Act, the rights and obligations of the common shares in this
private placement are the same as those of the issued common shares.
14.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock
swap, or subscription:Not applicable.
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share
exchange, stock swap, or subscription:Not applicable.
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible
influence of change in shareholding ratio of TPEx -listed
common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are
converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TPEx -listed
common shares (a), (a) / outstanding common shares):Not applicable.
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation
in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TPEx -listed
common shares does not reach 5 million and the ratio does not
reach 25%:Not applicable.
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) It will be carried out in two installments within one year from
the date of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.
(2) In the event that changes in or revisions of the number of shares,
issue price, issue conditions, project items, offering amount, purpose
of funds, estimated progress, possible benefits, and other matters in
relation to the issuance of common shares through private placement in
this case as well as all other matters relevant to the issuance plan are
required due to regulatory amendments or requirements of the competent
authority as well as based on operational assessments or the impact of
the objective circumstances, they will be submitted to the Annual
Shareholders' Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to adjust,
determine and handle the relevant matters in accordance with the
then-prevailing market conditions; in the future, in case of necessary
changes due to regulatory amendments, revision as instructed by the
competent authority based on operational assessments or due to objective
circumstances, the Board of Directors is also authorized to handle such
matters with full authority.