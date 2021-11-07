Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. Announces Resignation of a Board Member
Wafrah for Industry and Development announces the decision of the Board of Directors to accept the resignation of Board Member Mohammed Abdul Razzag Aboud Albaghdadi from the Board of Directors.
The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Wafrah for Industry and Development Company extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Mohammed Albaghdadi for his efforts, effective participation and value that he provided during his term of membership in the company's Board of Directors, wishing him continued success
Resigned Member Name
|
Mohammed Abdul Razzag Aboud Albaghdadi
Membership Type
Non- Executive
Resignation Submission Date
2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Resignation Acceptance Date
2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Resignation Effective Date
2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Membership Starting Date for the Resigned Member
2021-01-14 Corresponding to 1442-06-01
Reasons of Resignation
for residing outside the Kingdom in the Near future
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 06:37:08 UTC.