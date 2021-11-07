Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Wafrah for Industry and Development Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2100   SA0007879220

WAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

(2100)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. Announces Resignation of a Board Member

11/07/2021 | 01:38am EST
Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. Announces Resignation of a Board Member

Introduction Wafrah for Industry and Development announces the decision of the Board of Directors to accept the resignation of Board Member Mohammed Abdul Razzag Aboud Albaghdadi from the Board of Directors.

The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Wafrah for Industry and Development Company extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Mohammed Albaghdadi for his efforts, effective participation and value that he provided during his term of membership in the company's Board of Directors, wishing him continued success

Resigned Member Name Mohammed Abdul Razzag Aboud Albaghdadi
Membership Type Non- Executive
Resignation Submission Date 2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Resignation Acceptance Date 2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Resignation Effective Date 2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Membership Starting Date for the Resigned Member 2021-01-14 Corresponding to 1442-06-01
Reasons of Resignation for residing outside the Kingdom in the Near future

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 06:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 83,8 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2020 -12,4 M -3,30 M -3,30 M
Net Debt 2020 28,4 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -96,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 997 M 266 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Migid Ibrahim Ramthan AI-Otaibi Chief Executive Officer
Osman Mohamed Tom Bakhit Chief Financial Officer & Contact Person
Mohammed Yagoub Yossif Al-Mukhadab Chairman
Faisal Abdalla Mohammed Al-Qahtani Independent Director
Ayad Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Bunyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY-16.10%266
NESTLÉ S.A.18.15%371 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%86 851
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.03%56 877
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.17%46 364
DANONE6.68%43 132