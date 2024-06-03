Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced its participation in the following events:

Lake Street Pet Day . Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chairman, and Adam Storm, President and CPO of Wag!, will participate in a Fireside Chat hosted by Lake Street Capital Markets on June 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET.

Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on June 6, 2024.

Investors interested in attending either event should contact their respective Lake Street Capital Markets or Wolfe Research representative or reach out to PET@gateway-grp.com.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2015 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

