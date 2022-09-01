Wag! To Offer Exclusive Discounts on Pet Care Products in New Premium Benefits Center

Wag! Group Co (Nasdaq: PET, “Wag!”), an American pet services marketplace company that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, overnight care, training, and other pet care services, today announced the launch of its Premium Benefits Center. The new service allows pet parents that subscribe to Wag! Premium to receive access to exclusive perks and discounts on food, treats, grooming supplies, and other pet care essentials from brands like Nom Nom, Angry Orange, DogTV, Finn, and more.

With 50% of active pet parents on the platform subscribing to Wag! Premium as of June 30, 2022, adding additional benefits was a logical next step:

“We want to be the button on your phone that your pet could push to get whatever they need,” said Wag! CEO, Garrett Smallwood. “The Premium Benefits Center gets us one step closer, by offering discounts on world-class products that both pet parents and pets will love, and we’re thrilled to incorporate such amazing brands into our platform.”

Wag! Premium subscribers can now receive 60% off their first order of freshly-packed, cold-shipped dog food with Nom Nom, 20% off the Angry Orange Odor Eliminator, and get their first three months of DogTV for only $2 per month, among other benefits perfect for pet lovers.

For the 76.5% of pet parents feeling at least somewhat nervous about petcare challenges as companies return back to office, the Premium Benefits Center offers them one less thing to worry about with an easy-to-use platform to browse vetted and trusted brands and get discounts exclusive to Wag! Premium members.

Wag! Premium also offers 10% off all pet care services booked through the Wag! platform, waived booking fees, and free, 24/7 access to chat with a credentialed veterinary professional.

About Wag!

Wag! strives to be the #1 app for pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice and training from local pet caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of over 400,000 pet caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, pet caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with over 12.1 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! platform and over $325 million total bookings across all 50 states, resulting in more than 96% of Pet Parent reviews earning 5 stars. For more information, visit wag.co.

