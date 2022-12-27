Advanced search
    PET   US93042P1093

WAG! GROUP CO.

(PET)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-12-22
3.120 USD   +5.05%
12/05S&P Dow Jones Indices Makes Changes to S&P/TSX Composite Index
MT
11/28DonateStock Partners with GivingTuesday to Match $100,000 in Stock Gifts
AQ
11/22Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Wag! Group With Outperform Rating, $5 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wag! to Participate at the 25th Annual ICR Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:03pm EST
Wag! Group Co. (the "Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference to be held at the Grande Lakes, Orlando on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at Wag! – Investor Relations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Wag! – Wag.co

Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 400,000 local pet caregivers nationwide, in addition to pet insurance options from the leading pet insurance companies. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and wellness at the forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with more than 12 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform, across 5,300 cities and 50 states, with pet parents rating 96% of services as 5-star. Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a local pharmacy which supports busy veterinary clinics, and the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, which empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company’s pet service offerings and solutions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on September 14, 2022, as amended on October 31, 2022, and other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart WAG! GROUP CO.
Duration : Period :
Wag! Group Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,12 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Garrett Smallwood Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam Storm President & Chief Product Officer
Alec Davidian Chief Financial Officer
Maziar Arjomand Chief Technology Officer
Dylan Allread Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAG! GROUP CO.-68.10%115
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-1.07%10 802
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-49.59%2 800
FRONTDOOR, INC.-46.66%1 593
DUSKIN CO., LTD.6.30%1 105
ROVER GROUP, INC.-62.46%673