Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

2023 Universal Registration Document

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) has published its 2023 Universal Registration Document (French version only), which was submitted on April 30, 2024, to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF – French Financial Markets Authority), the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.

This Universal Registration Document is available on Waga Energy’s website in the “Investors” section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

It notably includes the 2023 annual financial report and the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (Euronext Paris: FR0012532810, EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces or by offering a purification service. As of the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates 23 (directly owned or sold) units in France, Spain, Canada and the United States, representing an installed capacity of 915 GWh per year. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.

