EXTRACT FROM THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2022 Chapter 12 : ESG Report Waga Energy's CSR strategy Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") has always been an integral part of Waga Energy's DNA: from its founders to all its employees, everyone is committed to protecting the environment on a daily basis, while ensuring respect for human rights. In 2022, the Group undertook a voluntary and active approach to structuring its CSR policy, in order to develop and formalise a CSR strategy based on three central pillars, together with concrete actions. The Company, driven by its executives and with the support of a specialised external firm, identified its main CSR challenges in 2022, then carried out a diagnosis of the maturity of its practices and, lastly, with the dedicated working group, elaborated the CSR policy presented below. In the course of 2023, indicators will be selected and action plans put in place to monitor and improve them. The Group wishes to formalise the elements of this report on a voluntary basis with the dual objective of: providing information to its stakeholders on its virtuous practices in the areas of governance, labour relations and environmental protection;

better understanding and anticipating reporting expected in the future. However, the Company notes that the Group is below the thresholds that make it mandatory to file a Statement of Non-Financial Performance under French commercial regulations, together with an assessment of eligibility and alignment with the European Taxonomy. This report has not been verified by an independent third party. 1

CSR performance The Company obtained an ESG rating of 65/100 during the Gaïa Research 2022 campaign (2021 data) for a benchmark (25 companies in the Energy sector rated during the Gaïa Research 2022 campaign) of 50: 1.1 A business model for the energy transition The Group is committed to the fight against climate change, which offers an innovative technological solution, WAGABOX®, to produce biomethane from the gas emitted by waste storage facilities. Thus, Waga Energy contributes to reducing the methane emissions from these facilities and provides local energy injected directly into existing networks to supply private individuals and businesses with renewable gas. 1.1.1 Contributing to the fight against global warming Methane (CH4) is the second largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide (CO2). Over a 20-year period, its warming power is 80 times greater than that of carbon dioxide. Thus, reducing human-made methane emissions is essential to contain the increase in the average global temperature to well below 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels, a target set by the Paris Agreement signed in 2016 by 196 countries. More recently, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) of 2021, more than 110 countries committed, under the "Global Methane Pact", to reducing their methane emissions by 30% compared to 2020 by 2030. 2

The Group intends to make a voluntary contribution to these international environmental objectives by capturing the methane emitted by waste storage sites and transforming it into biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil natural gas, injected directly into existing gas networks. 1.1.2 Converting a major source of air pollution into easily accessible renewable energy The degradation of organic matter contained in waste spontaneously produces biogas consisting of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2). This biogas must be captured to avoid methane emissions into the atmosphere. This operation is carried out through aspiration devices which also recover air. Gas from storage sites therefore results from a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen, to which are added various volatile organic compounds, depending on the type of waste stored. Its composition and flow rate are unpredictable and vary constantly, depending notably on weather conditions. The recovery of this complex gas represents a technical, economic and ecological challenge. In the absence of an efficient and profitable solution, most operators simply burn it in a flare, or let it escape into the atmosphere, which contributes to climate change. Millions of cubic meters of methane are lost. The Group's goal is to put an end to this energy waste. To this end, the Group has developed a purification solution that is unique in the world, the WAGABOX®, making it possible to transform gas from storage sites into biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil natural gas. This innovative technology combines membrane filtration and cryogenic distillation to separate methane from other components. It guarantees the production of biomethane that can be injected directly into existing distribution networks to supply individuals and businesses. By recovering a by-product from waste treatment, the Group is able to produce large volumes of biomethane at a competitive and guaranteed price over periods ranging from 10 to 20 years. The Group intends to promote an ecological alternative to natural gas, facilitate the adoption of biomethane by as many people as possible, and help reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Biomethane, an element of the energy transition, makes it possible to decarbonise, as of today, certain sectors such as industry, transport and housing, which are still heavily dependent on fossil fuels and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. The Research & Development team works on the continuous improvement of our technological WAGABOX® solution, which it protects by regularly filing of patents. 1.1.3 Creating a circular economy that generates value for each stakeholder The Group deploys the WAGABOX® technology under a developer, investor and operator model: the Group finances the preliminary feasibility studies and the construction of the units, and is in charge of their operation and maintenance under long-term contracts (10 to 20 years) with storage site operators; the Group generates revenue by reselling biomethane through over-the-counter contracts. In some cases, the Group provides operation and maintenance under a purification service contract. WAGABOX® units intended for European markets are built in France, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, using components purchased mainly in Europe and Japan. The units intended for the North American market are built in Canada, with the exception of the cryogenic distillation modules, which are all manufactured in France. The construction, operation and maintenance of WAGABOX® units are carried out in strict compliance with current European and North American regulations and quality standards. The Group deploys the WAGABOX® solution at waste storage sites operated by industrial groups, local authorities or mixed associations. Biomethane produced by WAGABOX® units is sold to energy companies, who distribute it to end consumers, or to companies wishing to decarbonise their activities. 3

The Group's business model creates value for each of the stakeholders involved in a project: the operator of the waste storage site receives additional revenues (sale of raw gas to Waga Energy, or sale of biomethane produced by the WAGABOX ® unit in the case of a purification service contract), without having to invest in landfill gas recovery equipment or manage its operation and maintenance.

receives additional revenues (sale of raw gas to Waga Energy, or sale of biomethane produced by the WAGABOX unit in the case of a purification service contract), without having to invest in landfill gas recovery equipment or manage its operation and maintenance. the buyer of biomethane has access to large volumes of renewable gas at competitive prices which are guaranteed for periods of 10 to 20 years, to decarbonise its activities or meet consumer demand, The Group is thus positioned at the heart of a circular economy: 1.2 Identification of risks The Group has identified the main risks and challenges to which it may be exposed. The main risk factors likely to have a significant negative impact on the Group, its business, its financial position, its results or its outlook are presented in Chapter 3 of the Universal Registration Document (of which Section 3.5 deals more specifically with CSR risks). An initial risk mapping was carried out internally on this basis and validated by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors. The Risk Committee analyses changes in these risks and challenges, both financial and non-financial, every six months. 1.3 Our CSR policy The Group has developed a CSR policy based on three pillars, each of which has two ambitious goals (summarised in the diagram below), on the basis of which indicators will soon be formalised, in order to give the Group a trajectory for the continuous improvement of its practices. 4