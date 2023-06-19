Advanced search
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
2023-06-16
26.10 EUR   -0.19%
02:32aWaga Energy : 2022 Universal Registration Document
EQ
06/09Waga Energy : obtains “ISCC EU” certification
PU
06/09Waga Energy Secures European Quality Accreditation for Renewable Gas Project in Spain
MT
Waga Energy: 2022 Universal Registration Document

06/19/2023 | 02:32am EDT
Waga Energy
Waga Energy: 2022 Universal Registration Document

19-Jun-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

2022 Universal Registration Document

 

Waga Energy has published its 2022 Universal Registration Document (French version only), approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on June 16, 2023 under the number R. 23-029.

 

This Universal Registration Document is available on Waga Energy’s website in « Investors » section,  and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

 

It notably includes the 2022 annual financial report and the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance.

 

About Waga Energy: Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates sixteen WAGABOX® units in France and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 570 GWh/year. Thirteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. www.waga-energy.com | Follow us on LinkedIn

 

CONTACT

Laurent Barbotin
+33 772 771 185
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Download the press release

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
5 Rue Raymond Chanas
38320 Eybens
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates
EQS News ID: 1659629
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1659629  19-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42,4 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net income 2023 -14,5 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net Debt 2023 35,4 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -36,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 535 M 584 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,98x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 34,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,10 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Amélie Richel Chief Financial Officer
Guenael Prince Director & Chief Research & Development Officer
Antonio Trueba Manager-Research & Development
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY-8.42%584
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-29.14%2 974
NEL ASA1.95%2 234
GREEN PLAINS INC.5.54%1 916
CROPENERGIES AG-20.74%983
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.77%735
