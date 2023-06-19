Waga Energy

Waga Energy: 2022 Universal Registration Document



19-Jun-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2022 Universal Registration Document

Waga Energy has published its 2022 Universal Registration Document (French version only), approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on June 16, 2023 under the number R. 23-029.

This Universal Registration Document is available on Waga Energy’s website in « Investors » section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

It notably includes the 2022 annual financial report and the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance.

About Waga Energy: Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates sixteen WAGABOX® units in France and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 570 GWh/year. Thirteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. www.waga-energy.com | Follow us on LinkedIn

CONTACT

Laurent Barbotin

+33 772 771 185

laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com