  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Waga Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:27 2022-09-29 am EDT
31.20 EUR   +0.65%
04:34aWaga Energy : Can Mata site prepares for upcoming arrival of WAGABOX® unit
PU
09/15Waga Energy : Construction of a WAGABOX unit in Hartland landfill (Canada) with CRD
PU
09/14Waga Energy : Construction of a WAGABOX unit in Hartland (Canada) with CRD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waga Energy : Can Mata site prepares for upcoming arrival of WAGABOX® unit

09/29/2022 | 04:34am EDT
September 2022 The earthmoving machines are springing into action at the PreZero group's Can Mata waste storage site in Els Hostalets de Pierola, around 50 kilometers from Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain.
Waga Energy's Spanish team and its subcontractors have begun the construction of the 800-square-meter concrete slab on which the first WAGABOX® unit in Spain will soon be built.

This new biomethane production unit is currently being assembled in France's Grenoble region. In a few weeks' time, the membrane filtration module, the cryogenic distillation module, and the other component elements of this 50-metric-ton refinery will be shipped to the Can Mata site in eight special convoy trucks. Once they get there, they will be assembled and connected by around a hundred meters of pipelines. The unit will then be connected to the PreZero biogas capture system and to the natural gas distribution pipelines run by Spanish operator Nedgia. Few local companies will be involved in these operations.

The Can Mata WAGABOX® unit will then undergo a testing phase, before being commissioned for at least 10 years. Controlled remotely from Waga Energy's head office in Grenoble (France), it will operate in fully automated mode 24/7. This production unit will recover methane from the decay of organic matter contained in waste and convert it into biomethane, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas, which will then be injected directly into Nedgia's pipelines.

The WAGABOX® unit at Can Mata will produce 70 GWh (240 000 mmBtu) of biomethane per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 14,000 local households or a fleet of 200 heavy-goods vehicles. In so doing, it will avoid 17,000 metric tons of CO2eq emissions. This innovative energy transition project has received a European subsidy of €2.4 million as part of the Innovation Fund program, which finances innovative technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Can Mata site prepares for upcoming arrival of WAGABOX® unit

Disclaimer

Waga Energy SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2022 -9,70 M -9,35 M -9,35 M
Net cash 2022 49,2 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -63,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 612 M 590 M 590 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,3x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart WAGA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Waga Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAGA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,00 €
Average target price 36,30 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chief Executive Officer
Guenael Prince Chief Research & Development Officer
Nicolas Paget Chief Technology Officer
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Guillaume Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY9.54%590
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG0.33%3 563
NEL ASA-19.40%1 774
GREEN PLAINS INC.-12.97%1 700
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.29.78%1 331
CROPENERGIES AG2.28%1 038