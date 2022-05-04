Waga Energy : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)

HIGHLIGHTS 2021

24,000 tons of CO2eq avoided 145 GWh of biomethane injected (+26.7%) >95% up-time for all units in operation

€12,3m in revenue (+26.6%) EBITDA: -€1.2m €126m raised on IPO €122.9m in cash

8 new projects signed

North America market opening 1st non-recourse bank loan for refinancing 4 units New subsidiary in Spain ~+40% headcount increase 22

Methane concentration in the atmosphere is at its highest level since

01MISSION

800,000 years.

If methane emissions are not reduced, it could undermine the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 % by 2030

All over the world, landfill is a major source of methane emissions as well as an immediately available gas Leveraging 15+ years of R&D, Waga Energy transforms landfill methane emissions into pure biomethane Our Mission : Curbe pollution by delivering biomethane for all Our Ambition : From a pioneer to a global leading producer of biomethane Waga Energy, a unique energy transition investment opportunity to fight against climate change

1 - Mission

WAGABOX®, A DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY TO UPGRADE LANDFILL GAS INTO BIOMETHANE

