Waga Energy : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)

HIGHLIGHTS 2021
24,000 tons of CO2eq avoided
145 GWh of biomethane injected (+26.7%)
>95% up-time for all units in operation
€12,3m in revenue (+26.6%)
EBITDA: -€1.2m
€126m raised on IPO
€122.9m in cash
8 new projects signed
North America market opening 1st non-recourse bank loan for refinancing 4 units New subsidiary in Spain ~+40% headcount increase 22
Methane concentration in the atmosphere is at its highest level since
01MISSION
800,000 years.
If methane emissions are not reduced, it could undermine the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 % by 2030
All over the world, landfill is a major source of methane emissions as well as an immediately available gas
Leveraging 15+ years of R&D, Waga Energy transforms landfill methane emissions into pure biomethane
Our Mission :
Curbe pollution by delivering biomethane for all
Our Ambition :
From a pioneer to a global leading producer of biomethane
Waga Energy, a unique energy transition investment opportunity to fight against climate change
1 - Mission
WAGABOX®, A DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY TO UPGRADE LANDFILL GAS INTO BIOMETHANE
No technology to efficiently upgrade landfill gas into biomethane:
2 CHALLENGES:
Separate the oxygen and the nitrogen included in landfill gas (main challenge)
Manage high volatility over time and high composition
