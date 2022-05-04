Log in
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 04:22:05 am EDT
34.30 EUR   +0.15%
04:21aWAGA ENERGY : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)
PU
04/29Waga Energy continues to build momentum after successful 2021 IPO and confirms targets for 2026
EQ
04/27Certain Shares of Waga Energy Société anonyme are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-APR-2022.
CI
Waga Energy : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)

05/04/2022 | 04:21am EDT
HIGHLIGHTS 2021

24,000 tons of CO2eq avoided

145 GWh of biomethane injected (+26.7%)

>95% up-time for all units in operation

€12,3m in revenue (+26.6%)

EBITDA: -€1.2m

€126m raised on IPO

122.9m in cash

8 new projects signed

North America market opening 1st non-recourse bank loan for refinancing 4 units New subsidiary in Spain ~+40% headcount increase 22

Methane concentration in the atmosphere is at its highest level since

01MISSION

800,000 years.

If methane emissions are not reduced, it could undermine the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 % by 2030

All over the world, landfill is a major source of methane emissions as well as an immediately available gas

Leveraging 15+ years of R&D, Waga Energy transforms landfill methane emissions into pure biomethane

Our Mission :

Curbe pollution by delivering biomethane for all

Our Ambition :

From a pioneer to a global leading producer of biomethane

Waga Energy, a unique energy transition investment opportunity to fight against climate change

1 - Mission

WAGABOX®, A DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY TO UPGRADE LANDFILL GAS INTO BIOMETHANE

YESTERDAY

No technology to efficiently upgrade landfill gas into biomethane:

2 CHALLENGES:

Separate the oxygen and the nitrogen included in landfill gas (main challenge)

Manage high volatility over time and high composition

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Waga Energy SA published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2021 -5,00 M -5,27 M -5,27 M
Net cash 2021 69,7 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 677 M 713 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 54,4x
EV / Sales 2022 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart WAGA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Waga Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAGA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,25 €
Average target price 36,30 €
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chief Executive Officer
Guenael Prince Chief Research & Development Officer
Nicolas Paget Chief Technology Officer
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY21.02%713
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG9.70%4 407
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.44.06%3 083
NEL ASA-13.48%2 241
GREEN PLAINS INC.-12.23%1 636
CROPENERGIES AG6.04%1 195