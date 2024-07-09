Waga Energy has signed its inaugural €100 million corporate syndicated loan with a consortium of five banking groups: Groupe BPCE (Natixis, Banque Populaire Auvergne Rhône Alpes, Caisse d'Épargne Rhône Alpes), Groupe Crédit Agricole (Crédit Agricole CIB, Crédit Agricole Sud Rhône Alpes, Crédit Agricole Centre France, Crédit Lyonnais), Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, BNP Paribas, and Société Générale.

This loan, labeled as a "green loan," will be used to finance projects that contribute to climate change mitigation, in accordance with the European green taxonomy, aligning with decarbonization challenges. It will accelerate Waga Energy's international development, particularly in the United States, and strengthen the Group's financial structure.

Jean-Michel Thibaud, the group's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, declared: "Raising this financing at the level of the Group parent company illustrates the confidence of our banking partners in the project steered by Waga Energy to serve energy transition. It further reinforces our balance sheet and confirms the strength of our business model based on the construction and operation of assets generating highly predictable cash flows."

Read the press release