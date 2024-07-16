Press release

Zone-Éco and Waga Energy

commission a renewable natural gas production unit in Cowansville, Quebec

(Cowansville (Quebec, Canada), July 16, 2024) Zone-Éco and Waga Energy commissioned a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at a landfill site in Cowansville, Quebec (Canada). Each year, it will average an injection of 102,000 MMBtu of RNG, representing consumption for around 1,750 households in the province and avoiding the emission of 5,542 tons of CO2 equivalent per year into the atmosphere.

On July 3, 2024, Zone-Éco, a landfill, composting and recycling service provider, and Waga Energy, a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, commissioned a RNG production unit at a landfill site in Cowansville (Quebec, Canada). Thanks to the WAGABOX® technology, developed and patented by Waga Energy, the biogas spontaneously emitted by landfilled waste at the site is upgraded in the form of RNG, a renewable substitute for fossil-based natural gas. The RNG is injected directly into the distribution network powered by Énergir, Quebec's leading natural gas provider, to supply households and businesses.

Each year, the WAGABOX® unit at Cowansville will average an injection of 102,000 MMBtu of RNG, representing consumption for around 1,750 households in the Quebec province and avoiding the emission of 5,542 tons of CO2 equivalent per year into the atmosphere1. The unit will replace fossil fuels by providing local, renewable energy, particularly for industry and urban heating. To this end, the facility will contribute to the Quebec government's target of injecting 10% RNG into the grid by 2030.

The initiative benefited from Quebec government subsidies totaling CA$12.4 million. A portion amounting to CA$6.9 million was allocated to Waga Energy Canada by Quebec's Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE), as part of the Renewable Natural Gas Production Support Program (PSPGNR) under the Plan for a Green Economy 2030. The remaining subsidy, totaling CA$5.5 million, was paid to Énergir for connecting the facility to its grid.

This is Waga Energy's third RNG production facility commissioned in Quebec. These units provide installed capacity of nearly 660,000 MMBtu per year. A fourth Canadian facility is under construction in Hartland, British Columbia.

Zone-Éco is publicly managed by four towns located in the regional county of Brome-Missisquoi, namely Bedford, Cowansville, Dunham and Farnham. Each year, Cowansville's landfill can process up to 75,000 tons of waste both from Brome-Missisquoi and neighboring counties. Until now the biogas from waste was burned in a flare to prevent direct methane emissions to the atmosphere. It is now upgraded by this WAGABOX® unit which further contributes to low-carbon gas in the local networks of Brome-Missisquoi County.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Greater Montreal Area: "RNG is an effective solution for reducing fossil fuel consumption. The partnership between Zone-Écoand Waga Energy Canada will enable us to develop expertise in a sector where we need to innovate to accelerate the production of this transitional energy."

1 Estimates by Énergir, Quebec's leading natural gas provider