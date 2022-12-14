Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Waga Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
30.55 EUR   +1.83%
01:02aWaga Energy and Veolia launch a RNG project in Burgundy (France)
EQ
12/07Waga Energy Buys Office Building for New Headquarters in Eybens, France
MT
12/07Waga Energy relocates to new, larger headquarters to accommodate growth
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waga Energy and Veolia launch a RNG project in Burgundy (France)

12/14/2022 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waga Energy
Waga Energy and Veolia launch a RNG project in Burgundy (France)

14-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
Meylan (France), December 14, 2022

 

Waga Energy and Veolia
launch a RNG project in Burgundy (France)

Waga Energy and Veolia have begun the construction of a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production unit at the Granges landfill (Burgundy, France). This new WAGABOX® unit will supply over 3,000 households, and avoid the emission of 3,300 metric tons of CO2eq into the atmosphere each year[1].

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a specialist in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production from landfills, has signed a contract with Veolia, a major player in the green transformation, to produce RNG at the Granges landfill (Burgundy, France). The contract provides for Waga Energy to build an upgrading unit on the site using its proprietary WAGABOX® technology to convert the gas naturally produced by the breakdown of organic matter into RNG. The RNG will be directly injected into the pipeline operated by the French grid operator GRDF via a 2.5-mile connection.

Through this new facility, the Granges landfill will supply 60,000 MMBtu (20 GWh) of RNG per year, equivalent to the consumption of 3,000 local households. It will avoid the emission of 3,300 tons of CO2eq per year into the atmosphere by substituting fossil-based natural gas. The Granges landfill receives 130,000 tons of non-hazardous waste per year from businesses and households. Landfill gas is currently upgraded by two power engines.

Sixth project for Waga Energy and Veolia

The WAGABOX® unit will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2024, replacing one of the power engines. It will guarantee higher energy efficiency and will supply renewable energy that is capable of replacing fossil fuels (oil and natural gas) for transportation and heating needs, which account for a significant proportion of greenhouse gas emissions. The project will also help to improve the region’s energy independence amid tensions over natural gas imports into Europe.

It is the sixth RNG production project undertaken by Waga Energy and Veolia in France. Three WAGABOX® units are currently in operation in Saint-Palais, Claye-Souilly and Le Ham, while two others are under construction. These six projects offer a combined installed capacity of 800,000 MMBtu (235 GWh) per year.

 

Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy: “This sixth RNG project engaged with Veolia over the five past years proves our common commitment to the energy transition. We are very happy to be continuing this partnership with a world leader in waste management and recovery, which considers RNG a key part of its strategy.”

Guillaume Dury, Regional Director Bourgogne Auvergne Rhône Alpes: “Converting biogas captured at our landfills into RNG allows us to save natural resources and also provides a genuine alternative to importing fossil-based gas. As a green transformation player, Veolia seeks to develop practical regional solutions aimed at cutting carbon emissions and promoting sufficiency. The WAGABOX® technology is a perfect example of this”.

 

Veolia and Renewable Natural Gas

Veolia is now one of the world’s largest producers of energy from biogas, with 6 TWh of primary energy resources. A world leader in ecological transformation, Veolia aims to maximize biogas recovery in the form of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and to increase its global reserves, in a circular economy approach. The Group’s ambition is to become a leader in the RNG sector and further develop green energy production capacities to help in the fight against climate change.

 

About Waga Energy
Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates fourteen WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 415 GWh/year. Fifteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com
Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ; Subscribe to the newsletter

About Veolia
Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. In 2022, with nearly 220,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group supplied 79 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 48 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated revenue of €28.508 billion in 2021. www.veolia.com

 

Press contact
 

Waga Energy
Laurent Barbotin
+ 33 (0)7 72 77 11 85
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

Veolia
Emilie Corallo
+33 (0)6 26 66 08 61
emilie.corallo@veolia.com

 

[1] Estimate based on non-renewable natural gas and renewable natural gas emission factors in France according to French energy agency ADEME’s carbon database and factoring in direct and indirect emissions. 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Download the press release

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
2 chemin du Vieux Chêne
38240 Meylan
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1512295
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1512295  14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512295&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WAGA ENERGY
01:02aWaga Energy and Veolia launch a RNG project in Burgundy (France)
EQ
12/07Waga Energy Buys Office Building for New Headquarters in Eybens, France
MT
12/07Waga Energy relocates to new, larger headquarters to accommodate growth
EQ
11/18Waga Energy : First Half 2022 Financial
PU
10/24Certain Shares of Waga Energy Société anonyme are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
10/18Waga Energy : Veolia and Waga Energy start-up a third WAGABOX®
PU
10/17Waga Energy : Présentation des résultats du premier semestre 2022
PU
10/03Waga Energy Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/30Despite energy market disruptions, Waga Energy sees continued revenue growth in an inte..
EQ
09/29Waga Energy : Can Mata site prepares for upcoming arrival of WAGABOX® unit
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17,1 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2022 -10,9 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net cash 2022 48,0 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -55,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 626 M 666 M 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 33,8x
EV / Sales 2023 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart WAGA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Waga Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAGA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,55 €
Average target price 35,35 €
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chief Executive Officer
Guenael Prince Chief Research & Development Officer
Nicolas Paget Chief Technology Officer
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Guillaume Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY7.95%666
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG9.54%4 408
NEL ASA1.91%2 423
GREEN PLAINS INC.-16.28%1 823
CROPENERGIES AG9.30%1 230
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.4.14%1 060