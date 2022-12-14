PRESS RELEASE

Meylan (France), December 14, 2022

Waga Energy and Veolia

launch a RNG project in Burgundy (France)

Waga Energy and Veolia have begun the construction of a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production unit at the Granges landfill (Burgundy, France). This new WAGABOX® unit will supply over 3,000 households, and avoid the emission of 3,300 metric tons of CO2eq into the atmosphere each year[1].

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a specialist in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production from landfills, has signed a contract with Veolia, a major player in the green transformation, to produce RNG at the Granges landfill (Burgundy, France). The contract provides for Waga Energy to build an upgrading unit on the site using its proprietary WAGABOX® technology to convert the gas naturally produced by the breakdown of organic matter into RNG. The RNG will be directly injected into the pipeline operated by the French grid operator GRDF via a 2.5-mile connection.

Through this new facility, the Granges landfill will supply 60,000 MMBtu (20 GWh) of RNG per year, equivalent to the consumption of 3,000 local households. It will avoid the emission of 3,300 tons of CO2eq per year into the atmosphere by substituting fossil-based natural gas. The Granges landfill receives 130,000 tons of non-hazardous waste per year from businesses and households. Landfill gas is currently upgraded by two power engines.

Sixth project for Waga Energy and Veolia

The WAGABOX® unit will be commissioned in the second quarter of 2024, replacing one of the power engines. It will guarantee higher energy efficiency and will supply renewable energy that is capable of replacing fossil fuels (oil and natural gas) for transportation and heating needs, which account for a significant proportion of greenhouse gas emissions. The project will also help to improve the region’s energy independence amid tensions over natural gas imports into Europe.

It is the sixth RNG production project undertaken by Waga Energy and Veolia in France. Three WAGABOX® units are currently in operation in Saint-Palais, Claye-Souilly and Le Ham, while two others are under construction. These six projects offer a combined installed capacity of 800,000 MMBtu (235 GWh) per year.

Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy: “This sixth RNG project engaged with Veolia over the five past years proves our common commitment to the energy transition. We are very happy to be continuing this partnership with a world leader in waste management and recovery, which considers RNG a key part of its strategy.”

Guillaume Dury, Regional Director Bourgogne Auvergne Rhône Alpes: “Converting biogas captured at our landfills into RNG allows us to save natural resources and also provides a genuine alternative to importing fossil-based gas. As a green transformation player, Veolia seeks to develop practical regional solutions aimed at cutting carbon emissions and promoting sufficiency. The WAGABOX® technology is a perfect example of this”.

Veolia and Renewable Natural Gas Veolia is now one of the world’s largest producers of energy from biogas, with 6 TWh of primary energy resources. A world leader in ecological transformation, Veolia aims to maximize biogas recovery in the form of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and to increase its global reserves, in a circular economy approach. The Group’s ambition is to become a leader in the RNG sector and further develop green energy production capacities to help in the fight against climate change.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates fourteen WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 415 GWh/year. Fifteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ; Subscribe to the newsletter

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. In 2022, with nearly 220,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group supplied 79 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 48 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated revenue of €28.508 billion in 2021. www.veolia.com