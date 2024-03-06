Waga Energy announces initiation of coverage by Gilbert Dupont

Waga Energy announces initiation

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, is pleased to announce coverage initiation of its stock by Gilbert Dupont.

The Waga Energy stock is now covered by the following brokerage firms:

Bryan Garnier

Portzamparc / BNP Paribas Group

Gilbert Dupont / Société Générale Group

Upcoming financial communication date

• 2023 Full-Year Results on April 29th 2024, after market close

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds, and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces. Waga Energy owns and operates eighteen WAGABOX® units in France, Spain, and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 2,300,000 MMBtu (675 GWh/y). Sixteen units are under construction in France, Canada, and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition.

