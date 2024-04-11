Waga Energy announces initiation of coverage by Oddo BHF

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, is pleased to announce coverage initiation of its stock by Oddo BHF.

The Waga Energy stock is now covered by the following brokerage firms:

Bryan Garnier

Portzamparc / BNP Paribas Group

Gilbert Dupont / Société Générale Group

Oddo BHF

Upcoming financial communication date:

• 2023 Full-Year Results on April 29th 2024, after market close.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas – RNG – (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces or by offering a purification service. Waga Energy operates 22 units (owned or sold) in France, Spain, Canada and the US, representing an installed capacity of 895 GWh per year (3,000,000 MMBtu). Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contact: