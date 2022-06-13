Waga Energy announces its participation

in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative

dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies

Waga Energy has been announced as part of Euronext’s Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies.

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies listed on one of the seven major European stock exchanges (Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan and Oslo). Each one is required to meet a specific set of criteria to qualify and represents €1tn of market capitalization.

This new initiative complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector, acting as a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders. It will support the growth of European technology stocks and increase their visibility among international investors.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, symbol: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates 13 WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 480 GWh/year. Twelve units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

LinkedIn Follow us on Tweeter

Tweeter Subscribe to the newsletter