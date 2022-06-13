Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Waga Energy
  News
  Summary
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:20 2022-06-13 am EDT
33.65 EUR   -2.18%
Waga Energy announces its participation in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies

06/13/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waga Energy
Waga Energy announces its participation in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies

13-Jun-2022 / 08:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Waga Energy announces its participation
in the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative
dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies

Waga Energy has been announced as part of Euronext’s Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies. 

Euronext Tech Leaders is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading companies listed on one of the seven major European stock exchanges (Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan and Oslo). Each one is required to meet a specific set of criteria to qualify and represents €1tn of market capitalization.

This new initiative complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector, acting as a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders. It will support the growth of European technology stocks and increase their visibility among international investors.

 

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, symbol: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates 13 WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 480 GWh/year. Twelve units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com

 

CONTACT

Laurent Barbotin
Head of Communication
+33 772 771 185
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Download the press release

Language: English
Company: Waga Energy
2 chemin du Vieux Chêne
38240 Meylan
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
Euronext Ticker: WAGA
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1373539
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1373539  13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,2 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2021 -5,00 M -5,26 M -5,26 M
Net cash 2021 69,7 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 679 M 715 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 54,7x
EV / Sales 2022 28,3x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart WAGA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Waga Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAGA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,40 €
Average target price 36,30 €
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chief Executive Officer
Guenael Prince Chief Research & Development Officer
Nicolas Paget Chief Technology Officer
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Guillaume Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY21.55%715
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-21.82%3 134
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.44.91%3 106
NEL ASA-17.16%2 029
GREEN PLAINS INC.1.87%1 906
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.22.71%1 282