Waga Energy awarded ISCC EU certification

for its Spanish RNG production facility

Waga Energy has begun the ISCC EU certification process for several of its European RNG production facilities that are either under construction or operational. The facility currently being built at the PreZero landfill site near Barcelona, Spain is the first to be awarded this European quality accreditation that helps boost the market value of RNG.

Waga Energy, a European specialist in upgrading landfill gas (LFG) to renewable natural gas (RNG), has been awarded ISCC EU certification for its facility under construction at the PreZero site in Els Hostalets de Pierola (Catalonia, Spain) following an independent audit conducted in April 2023. This accreditation proves that the installation meets sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions savings criteria set out in the European RED II Directive[1]. It enables RNG purchasers to prove they are reducing the environmental impact of their business, measure their products' carbon footprint, and prove their compliance with any regulatory obligations.

“ISCC certification guarantees that the RNG we produce is traceable and compliant with European biofuel regulations, which helps boost its value. This will enable us to increase the selling price of RNG produced by our first Spanish facility,” explains Lucie Tonnellier, Energy Director of Waga Energy.

Waga Energy has begun the certification process for all its European facilities with production capacity of over 20 GWh per year. In France, this certification will soon be a requirement for accessing the feed-in tariff. It will also facilitate the sale of RNG through private Biomethane Purchase Agreements (BPA).

The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) program developed within the European Union is the world's first biomass and bioenergy certification scheme.

About Waga Energy: Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates sixteen WAGABOX® units in France and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 570 GWh/year. Thirteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris.

www.waga-energy.com | Follow us on LinkedIn

Contact

Laurent Barbotin

+33 772 771 185

laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com



