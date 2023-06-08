Advanced search
    WAGA   FR0012532810

WAGA ENERGY

(WAGA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-06-08 am EDT
26.80 EUR   +0.37%
Waga Energy logra la certificación «ISCC EU» para su unidad de producción española
EQ
12:32pWaga Energy awarded ISCC EU certification for its Spanish RNG production facility
EQ
05/25Global markets live: Nvidia, Snowflake, Best Buy, Verizon, Microsoft...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waga Energy awarded ISCC EU certification for its Spanish RNG production facility

06/08/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
Waga Energy / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG
Waga Energy awarded ISCC EU certification for its Spanish RNG production facility

08-Jun-2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Waga Energy awarded ISCC EU certification
for its Spanish RNG production facility

Waga Energy has begun the ISCC EU certification process for several of its European RNG production facilities that are either under construction or operational. The facility currently being built at the PreZero landfill site near Barcelona, Spain is the first to be awarded this European quality accreditation that helps boost the market value of RNG.

Waga Energy, a European specialist in upgrading landfill gas (LFG) to renewable natural gas (RNG), has been awarded ISCC EU certification for its facility under construction at the PreZero site in Els Hostalets de Pierola (Catalonia, Spain) following an independent audit conducted in April 2023. This accreditation proves that the installation meets sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions savings criteria set out in the European RED II Directive[1]. It enables RNG purchasers to prove they are reducing the environmental impact of their business, measure their products' carbon footprint, and prove their compliance with any regulatory obligations.

“ISCC certification guarantees that the RNG we produce is traceable and compliant with European biofuel regulations, which helps boost its value. This will enable us to increase the selling price of RNG produced by our first Spanish facility,” explains Lucie Tonnellier, Energy Director of Waga Energy.

Waga Energy has begun the certification process for all its European facilities with production capacity of over 20 GWh per year. In France, this certification will soon be a requirement for accessing the feed-in tariff. It will also facilitate the sale of RNG through private Biomethane Purchase Agreements (BPA).

The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) program developed within the European Union is the world's first biomass and bioenergy certification scheme.

 

About Waga Energy: Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as “biomethane”) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates sixteen WAGABOX® units in France and Canada, representing an installed capacity of 570 GWh/year. Thirteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris.
www.waga-energy.com | Follow us on LinkedIn

 

Contact
Laurent Barbotin
+33 772 771 185
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com

 

[1] Directive (EU) 2018/2001 of 11 December 2018 on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources.

Attachment

File: Download the press release

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Waga Energy
5 Rue Raymond Chanas
38320 Eybens
France
Phone: (33) 772 771 185
E-mail: laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com
Internet: www.waga-energy.com
ISIN: FR0012532810
EQS News ID: 1652917

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1652917  08-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42,5 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net income 2023 -14,4 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net Debt 2023 28,4 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 547 M 585 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
EV / Sales 2024 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 34,0%
Technical analysis trends WAGA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,70 €
Average target price 32,15 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathieu Lefebvre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Amélie Richel Chief Financial Officer
Guenael Prince Director & Chief Research & Development Officer
Antonio Trueba Manager-Research & Development
Guillaume Piechaczyk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAGA ENERGY-6.32%585
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-35.73%2 644
NEL ASA-1.73%2 062
GREEN PLAINS INC.5.15%1 909
CROPENERGIES AG-22.89%937
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.18%741
